Dear Heloise: Reading the recent letter concerning the dangers of cleaning brushes for grills compelled me to write about our experience. While attending a community barbecue, my husband consumed a hamburger that contained two metal brush bristles that had not been detected.

He ended up in the hospital for a tracheotomy, on a ventilator and having surgery to remove the bristles, which were lodged sideways in his esophagus and formed an abscess. Over the next few days, he went into heart failure and got his nourishment via a stomach tube. He eventually recovered, but we make it a point to tell people to eschew the brushes and use a raw onion cut in half for cleaning purposes. It makes the grill smell yummy and leaves no life-threatening metal parts behind.

