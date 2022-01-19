Movie buffs fall into different groupings, the way sports fans decide on football, baseball, basketball and hockey.
Movie fans have favorite genres, like romantic comedies, action-adventure, superhero stuff or classics — even black-and-white.
As I will watch almost anything with Humphrey Bogart, I have been trying to talk a millennial pal into giving “Casablanca” a try, but I’ve given up. It’s hard to explain romance, suspense, intrigue and World War II all in one flick when your friend isn’t quite sure what World War II was about. Missing out on a great movie is not tragic. No, maybe missing Bogart and Ingrid Bergman is tragic.
War movies are a big genre, particularly with veterans. Some vets pass on war movies altogether, seeing no need for film drama when they barely survived the real deal.
Still, a lot of vets watch war movies. A Marine combat vet buddy knows his war movies all the way back to the 1970s and before. With us, it is shared vocabulary, like talking football.
We were having a phone chat about his job where he is an “essential worker” and I asked him how the Omicron wave was impacting the place with a lot of people coming and going on the floor.
Many of his co-workers have the shot. But a similar number are vaccine skeptics, procrastinators or dug their heels in on the subject along with about a third of the country.
“It’s kind of like ‘The Deer Hunter,’ ” my pal quipped. “Everyone’s just in the cage with the bad guy handing you the pistol and yelling ‘Mau!’ ”
That was the Russian roulette scene from “The Deer Hunter,” a 1978 four-Oscar classic movie about the Vietnam War.
Beloved movie crazy man Christopher Walken won Best Supporting for playing opposite Robert DeNiro in the Russian roulette scene. They are POWs trapped in a Viet Cong “tiger cage” with monsoon rain raising water to their chests. Their Viet Cong captors make them take turns with a revolver with a round in the chamber. “Mau!” the Viet Cong captor shouts and one is forced to hold the gun to his head and pull the trigger. No spoilers here. It’s not a happy movie, but you can stream it and get some ideas about what PTSD looks like.
I read the most recent Valley Press report on how the Omicron surge in COVID cases is impacting the Antelope Valley Hospital — meaning the people in the hospital and the people at the hospital, taking care of them and trying to save their lives. Of course, the hospital is short-staffed with staff quarantined or also sick.
The Valley Press reports, “The surge in COVID-19 cases attributed to the more easily transmitted Omicron variant seen nationwide is reflected locally, as Antelope Valley Hospital has once again seen the number of patients with the virus jump significantly and various entities are taking steps to help reduce transmission in the community.
As of Wednesday, the most recent date figures are available, Antelope Valley Hospital reported 81 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 58, or 72% are unvaccinated.
The hospital reported 11 patients are in the ICU and again 72%, or eight, are unvaccinated. Seven patients are on ventilation, all unvaccinated.”
That gets us back to “The Deer Hunter.” A week earlier, the hospital had 62 patients with the Covid infection. As of Wednesday, 81, with 58 of them unvaccinated. That is a big jump, more than 22% in a week.
People have their beliefs. But the numbers are straightforward. It is the unvaccinated who are dying because of their beliefs. It’s a tragedy. Believe the numbers or not, but they are what they are. The unvaccinated are 17 times more likely to need hospitalization and 20 times more likely to die. Vaccinations do not guarantee you will not catch this highly contagious virus. But the vaccines are keeping people who are infected from having to be hospitalized, for the most part and they are overwhelmingly keeping vaccinated people from dying.
The difference between real-life war and war movies is vast. The difference between the tiger cage Russian roulette scene and real life is no one is holding a gun to our heads. But the water is still rising, which is why it’s called a surge.
The best way to stay out of the hospital with serious illness is to take advantage of life-saving vaccines that are easily available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.