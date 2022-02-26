A couple weeks ago I mentioned to skip vitamin B1 and use mycorrhiza instead.
Near the ends of each root, the outer row of cells produces long cell wall extensions called root hairs. They are called hair roots because they make the root look fuzzy or hairy. They are not really hairs, just part of a group of cells.
The vast amount of water the plant absorbs comes from the region of the root that has root hairs. The root hairs (cell wall extensions) last only a few days. As the root grows, the older root hairs break off, but new ones are produced at the root end and the root grows.
Wow, that was a lot of science.
The root hairs increase the surface area of the cell, allowing the cell to absorb more water and nutrients. You will break off the root hairs when you plant your new plant — hopefully not too many. You can damage the root hairs if the soil is too hot.
These are just two of the ways you may cause transplant shock when planting. No matter what anyone tells you, try to plant your plants without disturbing the root ball. This means no squeezing the container or rolling the container on the ground in order to get the plant out of the container. It should slide out of the nursery pot if you turn it upside-down. After you get the plant out, do not pull the root ball apart or pull roots out. All these methods just destroy the root hairs and lead to transplant shock.
Most people think they are getting great value when they find big plants in small containers. When they take the plant out of the container, they find the roots are growing in a circle around the root ball. Best to take the plant back, pulling the roots outward or cutting the roots can cause transplant shock, not doing anything can cause the roots to continue to circle and not grow outward.
Vitamin B1 cannot make root hairs or make it easier for the plant to absorb water. Only new root growth can make new root hairs. I have experimented with vitamin B1 over the years and found a few plants do respond to vitamin B1 new root growth, but the vast majority of plants show no response to using vitamin B1 when transplanting plants.
In the article a couple of weeks ago, I mentioned using mycorrhiza instead of B1. Mycorrhizae are beneficial fungus that helps plants take up water and nutrients. Just like vitamin B1, Mycorrhizae will not help prevent transplant shock.
Mycorrhizae comes in two major types. One type forms a lattice around the roots and this lattice spreads out into the soil. The other type actually grows into the plant root and out into the surrounding soil. This fungus helps the host plant to absorb water and nutrients, in turn the plant provides sugar to the fungus.
Some plants such as pine trees, redwood, cedar, junipers and other cone bearing plants do not have hair roots and need mycorrhizae to help take up water. Oaks trees also need mycorrhizae to live. It seems that almost every plant can benefit from mycorrhizae.
The problem is that one variety of mycorrhizae does not work with every plant; there are thousands of different species of mycorrhizae. The second problem is that mycorrhizae does not have a long shelf life, they need to be used quickly.
Mycorrhizae is a good addition to the soil, it helps your plants, and it increases the biological activity of the soil. You can order mycorrhizae online. You can also find mycorrhizae in some organic fertilizers. Local nurseries may have Dr Earth, Jobes and Kellogg’s organic fertilizers. I check the label to see that they have identified the mycorrhizae and beneficial bacteria in the fertilizer.
It does not matter what mycorrhizae it is, but that it is identified. Some products say that they contain mycorrhizae and without it on the label you cannot be sure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.