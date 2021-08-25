Dear Heloise: My husband has asked me to make your Creole Roast again. He loves it, and I liked it too, but I don’t have the recipe anymore. Would you reprint this one for us roast lovers who like to grill outdoors?
— Sadie H.,
Elizabeth City, North Carolina
Sadie, here it is:
2 to 2½ pounds beef tenderloin
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon snipped parsley or ½ to 1 teaspoon dried parsley
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon celery seed
¹/₈ to ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper
¹/₈ teaspoon onion powder
¹/₈ teaspoon garlic powder
¹/₈ teaspoon ground cloves
Trim off any excess fat and rub meat with Worcestershire sauce. Combine the parsley, salt, pepper, celery seed, red pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and ground cloves, sprinkle over the meat and rub in. Cover the roast and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour or overnight in the refrigerator.
In a covered grill, arrange preheated coals around a drip pan; test for medium heat above the pan. Insert a meat thermometer near the center of the roast and place on a grill rack over the drip pan but NOT over the coals. Lower the hood and grill until thermometer registers 140 degrees for rare (about 45 minutes), 160 degrees for medium (about 55 minutes) or 170 for well done (about 1 hour).
For tasty summer meals that have your family begging for more, try my pamphlet “Heloise’s Main Dishes and More.” Just go to www.Heloise.com, or send $3, along with a stamped (75 cents), self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Main Dishes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
Summer is the best time to grill outdoors, and my Creole Roast makes a delicious dinner with so little effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.