There’s an issue involving solar power in California that is based on a false premise.
It’s the idea that the only people who can afford to enjoy the benefits of solar electric power in their homes are, as the Wall Street Journal mistakenly claimed last week, the “rich and famous.”
That is blatantly false. Neither I, nor my next door neighbor, nor a growing number of Mojave residents, nor my sister in Tehachapi, are “rich and famous,” even though we all have solar panels installed on our homes.
Driving around Mojave last Sunday, I was amazed at the number of solar panels on local homes.
We have them primarily because they save us a fortune in electric power bills during the desert’s summer heat, which, as we all know, is getting warmer every year, to the point that the weather bureau declared a heat warning last week for the first time ever in February.
The price of solar power has been steadily dropping for years to the point that ordinary folks like us can afford them.
In fact, this might be a good time for government to start thinking about making the panels available to low-income folks to cut their power bills, starting with low and moderate income apartments in Mojave.
Big guys
The solar power issue is being considered by the California Public Utilities Commission at the bidding of California’s three huge electric power providers, who are victims of technological progress.
They are like the oil companies that see their influence declining because of the advent of more efficient fossil fuel-powered cars and the growing number of vehicles powered by clean electric technology.
The power companies want those of us with solar panels to pay them more for the power we get free from the sun. Unfortunately for them, the day will come when batteries will make it possible to not need that wire the connects them to our homes. Or mansions.
By the way, the Mojave Jr./Sr. High School and the Mojave California Highway Patrol area office have solar panels.
Rich and famous source
The irony of the WSJ piece is that it comes from a source that, more than any, represents the “rich and famous” in America.
I read the paper for many years, and even had it home delivered when we lived in DC.
Its sudden concern for the less-wealthy in this country is ridiculous and embarrassing considering the Journal’s primary audience.
The Journal, like the vaunted New York Times, loves to run stories bad-mounting California, something both publish regularly.
The piece reminded me the time when the eastern US suffered a terrible snowstorm when we lived there, and the Journal printed a snarky editorial claiming that the Washington Post was unable to delivers its paper to its readers because of the storm.
I fired off a letter to the editor noting that my WSJ had not been delivered to my home since the storm hit (I was reading it in my Congressional office) but the young teen-aged girl who delivered our Post managed to slog through the snow every day to put a paper on our porch.
The letter, of course, was not published.
I also used to love reading stories about Washington news in the pages of the Los Angeles Times, which was also delivered to our office, stories that the Times regularly beat the Journal and Post on.
Zinging California
The Journal and the New York Times love to write stories zinging California.
California is a target, even among some California residents who complain about regulations, most of which are the same as in other states and are aimed at protecting the lives of our citizens.
The cost of living is high in the San Francisco Bay Area and LA. Which is interesting because my wife Billye and I moved back to California in 1994 because of the high cost of living in the Washington area.
We lived in northern Virginia when we were back there, in Alexandria and Arlington, which was less expensive than living across the river in the District.
I once bought a birthday present for Billye in a chain store in Arlington that cost less than the same item I checked out in the chain’s DC store.
I think a lot of this stuff is jealousy. I realize that the cost of living is lower in some other states, but the folks who live in those states don’t get paid as much as they do here. Nor have the nice weather we have along with beaches, mountains, and other attractions.
Highest income
Our income in DC was the highest we ever enjoyed in our lives, as were our expenses.
Rather than getting angry at reading such stuff about California, I consider it amusing, like people who can’t spell or get their facts straight writing letters to the editor of this paper complaining about politicians and each other.
Most of whom seem to have a lot of spare time and no interest in putting their money where their mouths are by volunteering their time and effort to improve the quality of life in their communities.
Community improvements
Speaking of community involvement, the Mojave Chamber of Commerce is making a list of community improvements that could qualify for some state grant funds.
If you have a suggestion, call the chamber at 661-824-2481 or email it to www.mojavechamber@gmail.com and we’ll add them to the list.
