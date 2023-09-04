Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: I wanted to tell you about my success in stopping a company from charging items on my credit card. I hadn’t paid that much attention to the charges because I was in the hospital and didn’t look at the statements carefully. When I did, I saw that a company had charged me for items I hadn’t ordered for several months. I had ordered something from them that was a one-time item, but they used my credit card information to charge me again.

I wrote a letter to the credit card company with “Credit Card Fraud Report” written in red on the envelope. In a few days, I received a letter from them saying they were investigating. To make a long story short, the charges were removed. I’m careful about reading statements now.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.