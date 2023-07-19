Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: Years ago, I inherited my mother’s dresser scarves. Most were hand-embroidered, and most are rather nice, even after all these years. I noticed that the top of my refrigerator gets rather dusty, so I use one of these dresser scarves to protect it against dust by laying the scarf over the top of my fridge. I can easily remove it, wash it and iron it. I then place it on the bottom of a stack of dresser scarves and put the next one on top on the refrigerator.

 — Jane D.

