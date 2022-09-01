Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: With regard to the “recycling bags” submission that was in our paper, on Aug. 2, I would like to suggest that Jane is reusing the plastic bags rather than recycling. She fills the plastic bags and then puts them in the trash. If she puts the bags in the trash, then she is not recycling them. The bags will end up in the landfill. Best regards and smiles.

 — Tim Davis, Kettering, Ohio

