Easy Company

Juan Moreno made his way to his weekly veterans coffee get-together with a little jauntier step Tuesday, and was greeted by fellow veterans with a hearty cheer, “Airborne!” Even the Marines cheered this old Army guy. It happens.

The 82-year-old retiree from Palmdale walked into Crazy Otto’s Diner wearing spit-polished jump boots, plus an M-42 model, olive-drab field jacket. It sported silver wings worn when he parachuted in Germany with the 8th Infantry Airborne’s recon element surveilling Russians on the East German Cold War border.

Tags

