Juan Moreno made his way to his weekly veterans coffee get-together with a little jauntier step Tuesday, and was greeted by fellow veterans with a hearty cheer, “Airborne!” Even the Marines cheered this old Army guy. It happens.
The 82-year-old retiree from Palmdale walked into Crazy Otto’s Diner wearing spit-polished jump boots, plus an M-42 model, olive-drab field jacket. It sported silver wings worn when he parachuted in Germany with the 8th Infantry Airborne’s recon element surveilling Russians on the East German Cold War border.
With dark glasses, a scarlet beret and trimmed goatee, the man looked like he won the Battle of Algiers. The last time he jumped out of a perfectly good airplane, John F. Kennedy was president.
Until last week, that is. During the first week of spring 2023, Moreno made two military parachute jumps from a World War II vintage C-47 transport. He jumped onto a drop zone at Corsicana, Texas, with a veterans support nonprofit, the Liberty Jump Team, where he was awarded a new set of team wings.
Team veterans make military commemorative jumps and escort WWII veterans to the battlefields of their youth — places from history like Normandy and Bastogne.
Trooper Moreno and I met at Coffee4Vets about a year ago when everyone was checking their shadows after the Covid pandemic. He wore wings and I asked him what unit he served with. Stolen valor phonies never know. Real deal vets always remember.
“A Troop, 3rd of the 8th Cav, Airborne,” Moreno said.
Statistics are strangely random, yet precise. I cannot think what the odds are, but I graduated from the 8th Infantry Division Airborne School in 1973 and served in A Troop, 3/8 Cav.
Meeting at Coffee4Vets, two paratroopers from the same company size, 150-man element, same Cold War mission, same barracks, a dozen years apart. That made us long lost brothers.
Last year, I jumped at Normandy for the D-Day commemoration, with my jumpmaster from 50 years ago, Col. Stuart Watkins, retired. He was the best officer I met in my Army days. At my 70th birthday, he still is. Another brother, lost and found.
At Coffee4Vets, Moreno told me he wanted to jump again. Not tandem, but military, old school. Color me a skeptic, but at 82, he met all the requirements for push-ups, sit-ups, a half-mile run and doctor’s note.
Last week he boarded the D-Day vintage aircraft and made door exits like a young paratrooper. He walked off the drop zone under his own steam like the trooper’s grandfather. His daughter Gina waited on the ground with his grandson Johnny and great-granddaughter nicknamed “Peanut.” Ten days later, Moreno returned to Coffee4vets in glory.
We can say we are the only paratroopers of A Troop, 3/8 Cav still jumping from military aircraft. We are the last of the breed. The unit disbanded in 1991 after doing its part to stave off nuclear armageddon and win the Cold War.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he covered local National Guard troops during the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press.
