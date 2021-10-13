How can you not enjoy a place that is not only a great Italian restaurant with history in the Antelope Valley, but also has a room off to the side called “The Godfather Room?” There we were, a bunch of Antelope Valley Press regulars, mostly alumni, and we were at table waiting for crusts of fresh baked garlic toast and tidbits of wit and wisdom from our guest of honor Vern Lawson Sr.
You would have to think of Vern more like “The Godfather of Journalism Soul,” than the head of a mob family, but he was the absent guest at the table.
Vern had a last-minute emergency and told our friends, John Hall and Lynn DuPratt, that he wouldn’t be able to attend. He hoped a lot of people would show up and share good newsroom stories — and that is what we did.
One nice thing about Valley Press informal alumni is that many stories we share could be published in a family newspaper. But we will not do that here because there’s a lot of inside baseball that like most workplace banter, doesn’t translate to a more vast public.
It is, however, worth sharing a bit about Vern, who worked the news trenches of the Antelope Valley Press, and a few other legacy publications in the Valley. I worked with him when he was the managing editor of the Valley Press, until he retired about 15 years ago.
Vern has never been idle in retirement. His upcoming birthday will be 96. He has been reporting, editing and writing columns in this Antelope Valley since not long after Dewey beat Truman. Hold the presses, that was Harry Truman who beat Thomas Dewey. Glad we got that right, finally.
Vern is a veteran of World War II, although he never considered himself such. He did not see combat or leave the United States, but he was more than willing to go. As a cadet in the Army Air Corps he was training to serve with the flight crew on B-24 Liberators, heavy bombers that helped win the war.
Dropping two atomic bombs on Japan relieved Vern of the dread responsibility to drop more bombs on that country.
“V-J Day in Denver was one of the best days of my life,” Vern recalled. His uniform meant he was kissed “by every pretty girl in Denver. It was wonderful.”
The G.I. Bill put Vern, an Idaho farm boy, through the University of Southern California and he has been a steadfast Trojan fan ever since. I think he attended when another columnist-in-waiting, Art Buchwald, was working on the Daily Trojan before heading for Paris, the Sorbonne and later Washington Post fame.
Vern achieved a different kind of glory. He worked up here in the Valley as a reporter during the heyday of “The Right Stuff” test pilot programs and preparation for the United States to send astronauts into orbit, and on their way from the Earth to the moon.
Pancho Barnes and one of her husbands flew Vern to Las Vegas for a wedding. Everyone knew everyone who was anyone in the “Right Stuff” era.
We met in 1985, when I came up to the area to write a story for the Associated Press on the “Aerospace Valley” — a term Vern was instrumental in promoting. With his gentle smile, he presented me with a phone book-size stack of aerospace clippings. It was the beginning of a beautiful friendship and he was a friend to all.
We shared some of that aerospace glory when the California Newspaper Publishers Association awarded him a prize for a feature about flying supersonic on the SST Concorde from John F. Kennedy International Airport to London and back, in a few hours. We flew sub-sonic to Monterey, Calif., to accept his award.
Through the decades, Vern has written thousands of editorials and news stories and readers have enjoyed his “In the Vernacular” humor column. Few things in life are truly ironic, yet, you might consider that a man who would write so easily about the most cutting-edge technology in history, was so frequently befuddled by technology, whether a microwave oven, a mobile phone or a TV remote. He usually figured it out, then would write about it for our reading pleasure.
Vern has always read several newspapers a day, stays glued to the TV news and is always remaining on top of current events. To have continued writing columns and editorials well into his 90s is simply astonishing. It is almost unbelievable. On the way to a 96th birthday, taking a time out is more believable. In retirement, he never really retired. This is as good a time for a breather as any.
The group that gathered for lunch with Vern are just a few friends from his Valley Press days. There are so many more across the Antelope Valley. We are all astonished by Vern’s longevity in a career that devours its practitioners. Vern quit drinking decades ago, so we lift our glasses in a water toast to one of the Antelope Valley’s most dependable quantities, an editor who always managed to manage, edit and write in prolific and fastidious fashion.
A toast to Vern Lawson.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. A former Antelope Valley Press Editor, he worked alongside Vern Lawson Sr. when Lawson served as Valley Press Managing Editor. Both worked as reporters, editors, editorial writers and columnists at the Antelope Valley Press.
