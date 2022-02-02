Bill was, for me, one of the most painfully self-aware and brutally honest men I have ever known.
“I’m not smart,” he would tell me. “You know what my problem is. I barely finished grammar school.”
Looking at Bill and taking it back nearly 70 years, grammar school would have been a long time ago.
Willard Francis LaTour was born March 2, 1944, in Illinois, just a couple months ahead of the D-Day invasion of Europe and about 18 months before the end of World War II.
That made him too young to serve during the Korean War, but with plenty of time for Vietnam. He joined the Marine Corps in 1963, the year President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. With Kennedy gone and Lyndon Baines Johnson succeeding him in the White House, the road to Vietnam just got wider and longer.
“I went to all the recruiters,” he told me. “Army, Navy, Air Force all said I wasn’t qualified, but the Marine Corps recruiter told me I passed, barely.”
Bill’s last completed term at school was eighth grade, but he graduated boot camp. He became one of the few and the proud.
He was known to some as “Bill,” but would also answer to Willard. He was trained in the combat engineers.
Bill had two discharges from the Marine Corps. One was honorable, the kind you need to get on in life. The second was under honorable conditions and that is an important distinction.
He was awarded the honorable discharge when he re-enlisted in 1966. The other discharge happened when he returned from Vietnam for the second time.
Bill was on a fire base somewhere in the Central Highlands. He wasn’t an infantry Marine on patrol, but the base got pummeled with mortars and rockets. Bill also caught mine-clearing detail with an electronic mine sweeper.
When he got home, he didn’t hear about the discharge, but his chain of command told him he would go on sea duty — Marines on ships.
“I couldn’t do that,” he said. “I had claustrophobia, bad.”
He was anxious enough, with what currently would be recognized as post traumatic stress disorder, that he went UA (unauthorized absence). When he returned, he was busted to the lowest rank (of private) and discharged as unsuitable under honorable conditions.
If he had some trouble in the Corps, after years of honorable service, his problems deepened in civilian life. Irritable, sleep troubles, hyper-vigilant, plagued by dreams, he had as hard a time finding a good job as any cashiered vet with an eighth-grade education would.
His mother-in-law kept him employed as a clean-up man in a motorcycle repair shop. When she died in 1989, the job died with her.
This isn’t just a hard luck story. In 2004, Bill, a long-time Californian by then, heard he might be eligible for benefits, through the VA, related to his Vietnam combat time. The claim was rejected and the reason given on the form was “medical decision, rejected. Reason: Personality disorder.”
It would take 15 years to get a new PTSD claim filed.
A personal services representative at High Desert Medical Group, Susan Cole, never gave up on Bill and kept encouraging him to go to counseling.
An assessment of Bill’s personal history, circumstances and time in service showed no evidence of a personality disorder.
Four VA-connected clinicians, including a VA psychiatrist, agreed that PTSD severely impacted Bill’s life, in addition to whatever other limitations he had. When he finally received a real exam, they also discovered his hypertension was Agent Orange-related. Christine Ward, a congressional aide to Rep. Mike Garcia, uncovered his full medical file.
On April 21, 2021, Bill was awarded his full VA disability rating of 100% service-connection. After a life of poverty, he achieved a modest income of about $3,000 a month, non-taxable. He qualified for a VA home loan. He bought a decent, used pickup truck.
Bill died, early Monday. The cause is yet to be certified, but the hypertension and other factors surely contributed.
More than 50 years out of the Marine Corps, after more than a year in Vietnam’s hot zone, he received about eight checks for the damage that followed him home in 1970.
It was a privilege and honor to work with Bill on his amended claim. My duty to him ended, early Monday morning. I cannot say I feel glad, just a bit sad and mad. Rest in peace, Marine. Your duty is done. Under honorable conditions.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group.
