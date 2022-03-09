The gathering was ample, but muted. Veterans, friends and family arrived in twos and threes, until the yard with a hillside view of the Antelope Valley sweeping below, filled up, just as the sun was setting.
Sunday evenings are meant to be quiet time and this was no different. People were advised to forego selfie photos and to think about service above self.
“Thank you everyone for coming to this show of love and respect for Jack,” Benjamin Berk, an Army vet of the Iraq War, said.
He was speaking about Jack Woolbert, tough but tender president of the veterans’ services volunteer group, Vets4Veterans, a major local nonprofit.
Woolbert was inside his pleasant ranch-style home. He could not hear the crowd gathering outside. A friend of his, retired Air Force major J.J. Murphy, was distributing candles he contributed for the event.
It was not a surprise birthday. It was a candlelight vigil for Woolbert who was deep in the biggest battle of his 77 years. He had been to sea and survived, as a sailor aboard the U.S.S. Piedmont during the Vietnam War. The Piedmont was a destroyer tender, built during World War II and going on to serve in the Korean War, Cold War and Vietnam. The Piedmont kept destroyers supplied and fit for the fight and that was Woolbert’s job, too.
He lived more than 50 years after the war he served in, serving the community as working man, father, husband and Little League coach. As a veterans’ advocate, he never retired. His best friend was Tom Hilzendeger, who founded Vets4Veterans a dozen years ago, to ensure local vets got what they needed to thrive.
Hilzendeger and Woolbert took their organizing talents from Little League to the big leagues by helping brother and sister vets elude homelessness, get started in school and recover their mental health, if need be. Together they secured hotel rooms, delivered groceries, whatever was needed.
The candles were lit and Woolbert’s extended family of veterans and volunteers filed into the backyard where the old sailor could see them from a big picture window by his hospital bed.
“We love you, Jack!” everyone called out. Vietnam combat vet and pastor Ken Hart gave a prayer. Happily, the wind dropped. The candles flickered with dozens of points of light.
Wednesday night at Palmdale’s City Council meeting, Woolbert, little more than a kid from Philadelphia when he sailed blue water off the Vietnam coast, was named the city’s Veteran of the Year. The city had bestowed the honor earlier to Hilzendeger, named in 2019, before his death from a similar bout of illness. Woolbert took over when Hilzendeger died and gave it everything he had.
Woolbert died early Wednesday, a dozen hours before the ceremony. His beloved wife, Sandra, accepted on his behalf.
Megan Hilzendeger, surviving spouse of Tom Hilzendeger, said, “Those two just had to be together ... What a time they will be having.”
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he works on veterans’ issues and community health initiatives.
