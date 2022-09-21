Somewhere in the sentimental journey of how we would like things to be, up in the wild blue yonder, test pilot and war hero William J. “Pete” Knight is landing a fast jet and Gail Knight is out on the tarmac at Edwards Air Force Base, waiting for him. She is the lady who wears her knight’s scarf. 

Down here on Earth, we lost Gail Knight at 9:15 p.m., last Wednesday. She was 85 and as her daughter, Kelli Cieply, put it neatly, the longtime spouse of one of the Antelope Valley’s legends, “lived a great life.” 

