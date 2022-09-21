Somewhere in the sentimental journey of how we would like things to be, up in the wild blue yonder, test pilot and war hero William J. “Pete” Knight is landing a fast jet and Gail Knight is out on the tarmac at Edwards Air Force Base, waiting for him. She is the lady who wears her knight’s scarf.
Down here on Earth, we lost Gail Knight at 9:15 p.m., last Wednesday. She was 85 and as her daughter, Kelli Cieply, put it neatly, the longtime spouse of one of the Antelope Valley’s legends, “lived a great life.”
Gail Knight was the 30-year spouse of the late William J. “Pete” Knight, who still holds a flight speed record as the “Fastest Man Alive,” even though, technically, he has not been alive since 2004.
Close to 20 years gone, William Knight still holds the record. No one is known to have flown faster. On Oct. 3, 1967, flying at Mach 6.7 and 4,520 mph, he set a speed record for flight in a winged, powered aircraft, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
William Knight was many things: war hero, former mayor of Palmdale during its rapid growth, state senator, test pilot and astronaut. That “fastest man alive” thing? He was flying the X-15 rocket plane so fast and so high, that he earned astronaut wings and notched the speed record.
Gail Knight, coming from a family filled to the brim with military service, also did many things. When they married in their early middle years, they had seven grown — or nearly grown — children between them. Both, woven deep into the fabric of Edwards Air Force Base, made a go of it together in the Air Force culture of the nation’s premier flight test base, in civic leadership and in having a lot of fun together.
Gail Knight was born in Newark, N.J. and grew up in Caldwell, N.J. In her youth, she enjoyed playing basketball and spending summers at Oscawana Lake in New York. As an adult raising a military family, she lived all over the country, including Edwards Air Force Base, in the 1960s and ’70s, before residing in Palmdale for more than 30 years.
Nearly 10 years ago, Gail Knight moved into long-term care at Wellsprings in Lancaster, but never sold the home that she shared with William.
“We tried to get her to move back East, but she wanted to stay in the Antelope Valley,” Cieply said. “She really thrived” at Wellsprings. She had a group she met with three times a day, and she got to know people, and made so many friends.”
When I would visit with her, I recall finding her out with the “parking lot bunch” and we would chat about what was in the Valley Press. Sadly, COVID cut that short.
For as long as she could, when friends would pick her up, she attended games at Knight High School, supported the Air Force Jr. ROTC and visited the William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home to bring things in for the residents.
She is survived by four children Col. Tim Lynch, Pat Lynch, Cieply and Mike Lynch; three stepchildren Peter Knight, David Knight and former Congressman Steve Knight; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the “K.H.S. Guidance Scholarship Fund” (Knight High School, Attn: Raymond Hart, 37423 70th St. East, Palmdale, CA 93552; or the “William J. Pete Knight Veterans Home” Attn: Activities Department, 45221 30th St. West, Lancaster, CA 93534).
Gail Knight will join William Knight at Desert Lawn Cemetery, sharing the skies criss-crossed by the aircraft from Edwards that they both loved and knew so well.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.