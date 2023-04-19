So, it was April 15, you know, Tax Day. The date kept gnawing and it was not taxes. It was five years since R. Lee Ermey, America’s “Gunny” of “Full Metal Jacket” movie and “Mail Call” television fame, died.
He left us five years ago, at age 74, from complications of pneumonia. Too soon, too soon.
“The Gunny” had thousands of friends and millions of fans. His performance as the scary drill instructor of “Full Metal Jacket” was the best recruitment tool for decades of Marines who signed up, eager to show they could take what the gunny dished out.
A dozen years after the end of the Vietnam War, director icon Stanley Kubrick cast Ermey as the terrifying DI, replacing another actor, because Ermey’s credential was that he had actually been a Marine DI and his in-your-face shouted speech to Marine “boot” recruits was from the real-life stuff of nightmares.
Ermey, who lived in Quartz Hill, made friends easily. The first time I interviewed him, my 15-year-old son Garrett begged to tag along and I relented, so long as the teenager would say “not one word” during our interview. This time, the teenager cooperated.
Then, as we departed from the actor’s “War Room” office, Ermey looked at my son and demanded, “What makes the grass grow?”
“Blood, blood, blood, sir!” my son bellowed, lines memorized from many viewings of “Full Metal Jacket.” Ermey grinned and another Marine was forged. It was a year before 9/11, the terrorist attack that changed everything.
The veteran character actor was a terrifying real life DI, but to friends and family, as his brother Jack recalled, Ermey was a “teddy bear,” loving dad, husband and willing to help any veterans’ cause. That was how we went to Iraq to support the troops.
As I packed to deploy as an embedded reporter with local National Guard troops, I alerted Ermey they would love a send off from “The Gunny.”
We drove to Camp Roberts on the California coast where he posed for selfies and signed T-shirts all day long. A month later, we all were bound for Iraq. A week after I arrived with 1498th Transport Co. in Kuwait, Ermey arrived just as my unit crossed into Iraq.
When the troops heard “Gunny” was coming, they shouted “Full Metal’s” best Ermey lines. Troops dancing jigs, accompanied by cheers of “Gunny’s coming!” all happened. He had that effect.
He was interred on a snowy day in January 2019 at Arlington National Cemetery, with wife Nila, daughters Betty and Evonne and son Clinton attending, along with Sgt. Major of the Marine Corps Harold G. Overstreet and legendary former commandant Al Gray. Also Bart and Sandra Avery, his friends and partners from Bravery Brewing Company.
Late Saturday, at Bravery Brewing, with the Averys and vet buddy Bob Alvis, we lifted a toast. The microbrew pub, with its “Wall of Bravery” photo display of hundreds of local veterans, was an Ermey-Avery family project. At the pub, the tap pours “The Gunny — Strong American Ale.”
Until Valhalla, Gunny. Airborne All The Way and “Semper Fi, Do or Die.”
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper vet, he covered the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He serves on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
