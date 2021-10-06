Because of the surge of cases from the Delta variant of the COVID viruses, a larger planned ceremony to honor the legacy of Dr. John Beck, one of the Antelope Valley’s mental health pioneers, had to be scaled down to family and just a few friends.
In the blur of information fog inflicted by the COVID pandemic, events that would normally be covered by reporters are instead managed by press releases, a safe enough means of sharing information when it is unsafe to meet indoors in close quarters, particularly in a hospital setting that has seen surge after surge of patients.
The dedication of the Mental Health Unit at the Antelope Valley Hospital, in the name of Beck, was published. Such events give evidence that communities from small to large, need newspapers to help readers know what is new. Although the ceremony was small, the man’s impact on the Valley was certainly larger.
Beck, who died April 16 at his Palmdale home, is credited with starting the Mental Health Unit at Antelope Valley Hospital. That was more than 51 years ago, an achievement that harks back nearly as far as the hospital, which opened its doors in 1955.
Take it back to 1970 and you had the arrival of an able and ambitious physician coming to an area, that by comparison to his successful Beverly Hills and Santa Monica area practices, was nearly rural and sparsely populated.
“He had grown up in a rural area and he was really dedicated to this community,” his colleague and friend, Dr. Roger Girion recalled. “He grew up poor. He grew up in a small town. I think he really liked that this was a rural area.”
After serving three years as an Army physician during the Cold War, Beck went on to become a psychiatrist. The two met at St. John’s Hospital. A veteran himself, Girion returned from Vietnam, a conscientious objector who served as a Corpsman medic with the Marines and went on to law enforcement and arson investigation, before securing an array of psychology credentials.
Beck and Girion recognized something in each other and Girion joined him in the Valley, in 1976.
“We built a corral together,” Girion recalled.
They built a number of things. Among them, they also worked together to build up the hospital’s mental health services and the Sexual Assault Response Service.
“Beck was a visionary and an innovator,” Girion said. “I have never seen a harder working person. He worked day and night. He realized the incredible need of this area, and he liked this Valley.”
Beck’s legacy, Girion said, “is the Mental Health Unit. It survived cut after cut.” He cited changes in patient billing over the decades that “nearly destroyed psychiatry” and yet, the unit survived and grew. Beck’s decision to come to the Valley helped the quality of life here.
“Since starting in 1971, the mental health unit has grown to include 30 beds, 35 professional staff and seven physicians to assist this vulnerable population,” Edward Mirzabegian, CEO of Antelope Valley Hospital said. “Thousands of patients have been seen right here in the Antelope Valley, due to Dr. Beck’s vision for this mental health unit and Antelope Valley is honored to have recognized and celebrated his life achievements.”
It is a fact known at the seat of government, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, that the Antelope Valley communities rank with nearly the highest Department of Public Health and Mental Health Services numbers in depression diagnoses and other severe and persistent mental illnesses.
Even with the pandemic interfering with all the processes of what we used to think was normal life, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, assisted by mental health advocates, worked even during the pandemic to design, build, fund and staff a Los Angeles County Mental Health Urgent Care Center to take some of the pressure off the hospital’s Mental Health Unit.
To do something to make life better requires visionaries and innovators who get up early and work long hours into the night. Dr. John Beck was a pioneer in those ranks.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he deployed with local National Guard troops to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans issues and community health initiatives.
