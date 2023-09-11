Dear Annie 2020

Dear Readers: Twenty-two years later, our country is still healing from the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001. On 9/11, 3,000 innocent people lost their lives during a series of coordinated terrorist attacks that took down the Twin Towers, damaged the Pentagon and crashed four flights.

Sadly, 22 years later, people are still dying from the effects of being close to the World Trade Center directly after the attack. Many are developing cancer and have long-term lung damage over 20 years later as a result of the smoke. As tragic as the events were that day, many people showed great strength, faith and courage. For that fact alone we must never forget and honor all the men, women and children who suffer as a result of that day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.