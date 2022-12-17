Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: In your column that appeared in our newspaper recently, you recommended lining the outside of a doghouse so a pet can fight off cold weather. If you get an opportunity to do so, please remind your readers that comforters, blankets, etc., should not be used to line the inside because they get wet and can freeze.

If they must use a doghouse, it should be lined with straw. Better yet, get rid of the doghouse and keep your pet inside, especially during the cold winter months and hot summer months.

