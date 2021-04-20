The American Psychological Association 2020 survey in America describes a growing mental health crisis across the country.
Life and work disruption caused by the pandemic is suggested to increase the stress level of American adults. About two out of three young adults said the pandemic makes it impossible to plan for the future.
Declining mental health is a threat to our society — young and old. Our mental health is sensitive to our daily experiences and our prediction of the future.
As we adapt to new stressors, we are in the threshold of enhancing our emotional agility. Our brain naturally wants to avoid discomfort and quickly predicts pain when our comfort equilibrium is threatened. But a little awareness can help reframe a threatening situation.
For example, you just received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine a week ago. Today you heard in the news that the vaccine is linked to some fatal adverse effects. Your brain’s initial interpretation will likely predict a bad outcome for you, too.
The worry sets in. Continued worry may lead to fear of possible threat to your well-being and may lead to increasing anxiety.
The good thing is that you are now protected from the pandemic that killed close to three million people worldwide. The future is actually optimistic.
As we evolve, the experts offers that following suggestions to calm our anxious minds:
• Try to see your anxious thoughts as guesses, not as facts. Your mind is predicting what could happen to prepare you to rapidly respond and protect yourself, but the predicted outcome does not mean it will happen. Ask yourself of what good outcomes that could happen. Reframe.
• Treat your thoughts as passing information and not part of your permanent being. Human brains have automatic responses to a threat. It’s a good thing. It helps us respond quickly to danger. Once you are physically out of danger, there is no useful purpose to keep ruminating the same threatening thoughts.
• Practice mindful observation of your thoughts, rather than reacting automatically to them. It takes practice. Say you have fear of snakes. One day, you encountered a perceived snake in your pathway. In nanoseconds your heart rate and blood pressure goes up, and your pupils dilate to heighten your ability to escape the perceived danger. Once your brain got the new information that it is just a shadow, the prediction of danger is changed and your heart rate and blood pressure normalizes. However, in some people, the threat remains in their mind for longer periods of time and keeps rerunning over and over again. The stress level remains high and can get triggered and magnified in an instant.
Observe your mind and stop it in its track. You are in control. A shadow of a snake will do you no harm.
• Get yourself up and move toward creative solutions. Worrying about something and being fearful of the predicted unknown will not better the situation. Feeding your anxiety can be paralyzing. When you are feeling stock with the same distressing thoughts, get up and do something else. Change your focus. Next time you sit down, you could be thinking of something else.
Whenever you have ruminating stress provoking thought, observe, let it pass, and decide if focusing on the thought is helpful to you or not. If the answer is “not,” reframe and change your interpretation. Yes, you can.
Thoughts are just thoughts; they are not physically real. If you are a young adult, experiencing higher level of stress because of life interrupted, this could be the space and time that you discover who you really want to become.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.