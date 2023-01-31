Declining mental health is a threat to our society — young and old.
Our mental health is sensitive to our daily experiences and our prediction of the future. There are normal daily stressors that hit us hard and can be disorienting, life-changing and full of lessons learned and unlearned. These are all part of living.
History tells us that human beings have a tremendous capacity to adjust, adapt and evolve. Just as viruses mutate to adapt to what is in their environment, we, too, must evolve to survive.
For as long as we live, we co-exist with all living things. We need to take good care of ourselves to be able to develop better immunity and adaptive survival mechanisms.
As we adapt to new stressors, we are in the beginning of enhancing our emotional agility. Our brain naturally wants to avoid discomfort and quickly predicts pain when our comfort stability is threatened.
But a little awareness can help reframe a threatening situation. For example, you just received a new vaccine a week ago; today you heard in the news that the vaccine is linked to somebody’s death. Your brain’s initial interpretation will likely predict a bad outcome for you, too and the worry sets in.
Continued worry may lead to fear of a possible threat to your well being and may lead to increasing anxiety.
Many of us may feel this way. It’s not abnormal. But we can do better. We can reframe our interpretation of the news to calm our hyperactive brain. We can tell our brain that the fatal adverse effect is a very rare occurrence — less than one in a million. And the good thing is that you are now protected from the pandemic that killed close to three million people worldwide.
The future is actually optimistic and there is a lot to be thankful for. Testing is more accessible, vaccines are widely available, fewer are hospitalized or dying, schools and businesses have opened, the economy is recovering and we are alive.
As we evolve, the experts offer the following suggestions to calm our anxious minds:
• Try to see your anxious thoughts as guesses, not as facts. Your mind is predicting what could happen to prepare you to rapidly respond and protect yourself, but the predicted outcome does not mean it will happen. Ask yourself what good outcome could happen and reframe.
• Treat your thoughts as passing information and not part of your permanent being. Human brains have an automatic response to threats. Your brain can be very creative with its interpretation of a stimulus. It’s a good thing because it helps us respond quickly to danger. Once you are physically out of danger, there is no useful purpose to keep ruminating the same threatening thoughts when the threat no longer exists.
• Practice mindful observation of your thoughts rather than reacting automatically to them. It takes practice.
Say you have a fear of snakes. One day, you encounter a perceived snake in your pathway. In nanoseconds, your heart rate and blood pressure go way up and your pupils dilate to heighten your ability to escape the perceived danger. Once your brain gets the new information that it is just a shadow, the prediction of danger is changed and your heart rate and blood pressure normalize.
However, in some people, the threat remains in their mind for longer periods of time and keeps rerunning. The stress level remains high and can get triggered and magnified in an instant. Observe your mind and stop it in its phobic track. You are in control. A shadow of a snake will do you no harm.
• Get yourself up and move toward creative solutions. Worrying about something and being fearful of the predicted unknown will not improve the situation. Feeding your anxiety can be paralyzing. When you are feeling weighted with the same distressing thoughts, get up and do something else. Change your focus. Next time you sit down, you could be thinking of something else. Reframe your thoughts and redirect your focus.
Whenever you have ruminating stress-provoking thoughts, allow yourself to observe, let it pass and decide if focusing on the thought is helpful to you. If the answer is no, then reframe and change your interpretation.
Thoughts are just thoughts; they are not physically real. If you are a young adult, experiencing a higher level of stress because of life interruptions and future insecurity, this could be the space and time that you discover who you really want to become. Find your voice.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is an administrator with the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
