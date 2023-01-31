Elvie Anchetta

Declining mental health is a threat to our society — young and old.

Our mental health is sensitive to our daily experiences and our prediction of the future. There are normal daily stressors that hit us hard and can be disorienting, life-changing and full of lessons learned and unlearned. These are all part of living.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.