We all have negative thoughts at times.
Some of us get stuck in those thoughts that affect how we see the world and how we live our lives. It can be restraining and even paralyzing.
You often call a strike on yourself before you even have a chance to bat, as you think about what could happen.
While some of us allow these negative intrusive thoughts to bother us night and day, some are able to tackle them in a more constructive way.
Reframing your interpretation of the situation can be liberating and more motivating.
First of all, each of us is unique and so are our thoughts. Somehow, we have a built-in inner critic that never sleeps. It’s really good in painting the worst scenario, eliciting real emotional responses that often promote hopelessness.
The good news is, we can train ourselves to think differently. Acknowledge the thought, then pause to check your thinking pattern. Don’t beat yourself up with having those disturbing thoughts, learn to reframe them.
It takes practice, of course, especially if your inner critic is hyperactive and has already cultivated pessimism and hopelessness. You might even feel resentful, thinking that bad things happen only to you. It’s not true. Bad things happen to everyone.
Reframing is not a denial that things and situations are sometimes problematic. It’s not wearing rose-colored glasses all the time. It simply requires seeing something in a new way, in a context that helps us recognize and appreciate the positive messages of the situation.
Life happens and it’s not all perfect. Reframing helps us see a seemingly bad situation as a new opportunity for learning, rather than a problem to be avoided.
Here are some examples of reframing:
• Someone cut you off while driving in the freeway. You yelled at the driver for being reckless and disrespectful. As you ruminate more about what happened and could have happened, you felt upset for the rest of the day.
What if you can reframe it by changing your thought interpretation? Perhaps the driver was speeding because his wife was rushed to the hospital after a bad car accident. Your response for sure will be different. Instead of being upset, you may feel more compassionate. Compassion is a much better feeling to ruminate the rest of your day.
• You felt stupid because you made a mistake and your boss pointed it out to you. You may react by hating yourself, hating your boss and hating the world. And as you think of the mistake some more, you start believing that you are stupid and worthless. The negative feelings are increasingly demotivating and paralyzing.
It’s time to shift your thinking and reframe. Everyone makes mistakes. Everyone. Mistakes are opportunities to be better. You learn from the mistake and move on, thanking the circumstance for the opportunity to learn.
Thank your boss, too, for pointing it out. Initiate a conversation of what you have learned and what you can do better next time. Follow up with corrective action. That is one way to grow as an advancing adult.
• Your partner came home quiet and did not even say “hello.” You said “hi,” but you did not hear a response. You had an argument the night before.
You could easily jump to a conclusion and think that your partner hates you. If you think that, your thoughts will show up in your words and your actions. You may also become quiet and be emotionally distant to reciprocate. The outcome will not be good.
What if you reframe your initial thought that your partner hates you? He may have had a bad day at work or he did not hear you say “hi.” Or, he had already forgotten about the argument the night before and he loves you very much. You will tend to love back. That is a much better feeling to intrude your mind.
These are just a few examples. You can probably think of a few more.
Be quiet for a moment and listen to your thoughts right now. Isolate and acknowledge the disturbing thought. Now practice reframing. Pretty soon, it will become a habit. It is a good habit.
“The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts: therefore, guard accordingly and take care that you entertain no notions unsuitable to virtue and reasonable nature.”
— Marcus Aurelius, philosopher.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
