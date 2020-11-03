Fall season highlights the impermanence of things. The trees are losing their leaves, the smell of wet moist soil is in the air, the days are getting shorter and the hot summer feel is almost forgotten.
You can hear, smell, feel, and taste the earth changing.
The frenzy active summer energy is slowing down to a mellow slower pace of change.
I don’t know if this resonates with everyone, but the fall season inspires me to be more meditative, spiritually reflective and quietly accepting of change.
Some may be reflective whenever the season changes. The cold solitary winter to some if not most is low energy and feels heavy.
In the spring, some are compelled to detoxify their life, get rid of unnecessary things that are weighing them down clearing the way to a busy summer on the go.
In nature, fall is a time of death with a promise of rebirth as the nature’s cycle of life continuous. Change in nature and in our own lives is inevitable.
Here are some mindfulness reflections that we can indulge in that I learned from others and from my own experience:
• Feast for the senses — Touch the moist leaves in the morning, experience the rich scents of fall, the changing temperature, new weather patterns, and the changing scenery.
• Seek balance — The equinox signals the coming of fall. On the day of the equinox, the day and night are of equal length. It reminds us to balance our light and darkness. Love the light but don’t fear the dark. We need to experience the dark to fully appreciate the light.
• Let go — As we watch the trees willingly loss their leaves after a colorful radiant show of fall colors, it reminds us that nature’s cycles are mirrored in our lives. Enjoy the brilliance of all that had occurred in your life, and release the things and feelings that have been a burden. Releasing them will make room for new beginnings. Be generous in letting go. Perhaps it’s time to give away the clothes that you have not worn for years and the collection of paraphernalia that are just collecting dusts as well as forgive those who have offended you.
• Accept impermanence — The fall season reminds us of death and rebirth. We have experienced the budding of life in spring and the flowering in summer. Now the leaves fall and the bare branches remind us of the fleeting nature of all things. A smile, a hug, a kiss — all beautiful fleeting experiences that we can be mindful of for pure enjoyment.
• Embrace uncertainty — Worrying about the future will not ensure a bright one. Preparing for the future and saving for leaner times is a good practice. Even as birds and squirrels enjoy the abundance of fall, they are storing away portions of their harvest. Winter can be harsh. Welcome uncertainty and have an open heart to receive whatever the fleeting moment gifts you. Love the world — the certain and the uncertain. Live fully and joyfully.
The hustle bustle of summer is behind us for now. Halloween oranges and blacks, and the reds, yellow and gold in the landscape abounds. Take the time to radiate your own beauty and creativity. It’s time to focus on positive change.
We will experience the fall season differently this year. Physical distancing and face coverings will present a picture of a reinvented fall traditions. Keep it fun and safe as we usher in the novel holiday season.
