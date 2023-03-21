Who does not like salt? Imagine what your favorite food would taste like without it — not so appetizing. I know, I can forego sweets, but bland, unsalted food is just hard to take.
However, if you have high blood pressure like me, finding alternative ways to reduce your sodium intake is a must. Retraining our taste buds is not easy. It takes a diligent, conscious effort fueled by awareness of health consequences. And if you are watching your weight, a high salt diet can cause water retention that will show up on the scale. About 500 milliliters of water retained can equal a pound of weight gain.
If you are thinking of lowering your sodium intake for health or beauty reasons, start with your grocery list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these tips:
• Buy fresh, frozen or canned vegetables with no salt or sauce added.
• Choose packaged foods labeled “low sodium,” “reduced sodium” or “no salt added” when available.
• Compare the amount of sodium in different products by reading nutrition facts labels. Choose the options with the lowest amounts of sodium.
• When buying prepared meals, look for those with less than 600 milligrams of sodium per meal, which is the upper limit set by the Food and Drug Administration for a meal or main dish to be labeled “healthy.”
• Check the amount per serving and don’t forget to check the number of servings per container.
• When possible, purchase fresh poultry, fish, pork and lean meat rather than cured, smoked and other processed meats. For fresh items, check whether saline or salt solution has been added — if so, choose another brand.
• Ask your grocer if they have a low sodium shopping list available.
• Ask to speak to the registered dietitian at your local grocery store to learn more about buying low-sodium products. If your grocer doesn’t have a registered dietitian, ask your doctor for a referral. A registered dietitian can provide valuable guidance on reducing your family’s sodium intake and managing blood pressure.
The CDC also offers the following tips when preparing food at home:
• When cooking, use alternatives to replace or reduce the amount of salt you use, such as garlic, salt-free seasonings or spices.
• Prepare rice, pasta, beans and meats from their most basic forms (dry and fresh) when possible.
• Eat more fruits and vegetables.
• Limit sauces, mixes and instant products, including flavored rice and ready-made pasta.
Dining out is bit more challenging. You can ask for nutritional information before you order, but the information might not always be available. Request that no salt be added to your meal. You can season it yourself. Order vegetables with no added salt or fruit as a side item.
Get takeout and fast food as an occasional treat. Keep in mind that a regular corn dog may have up to over 600 milligrams of sodium andªº a fast food cheeseburger can have up to 1,600 milligrams of sodium — that is almost all of the sodium allowance for the day, if you are on a two-gram, low-sodium diet.
The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension is a simple, flexible and balanced eating plan that can help prevent or lower high blood pressure, which helps keeps your heart healthier. Visit the National Institute for Health for DASH-friendly recipes. The plan recommends:
• Eating vegetables, fruits and whole grains
• Including fat-free or low-fat dairy products, fish, poultry, beans, nuts and vegetable oils
• Limiting foods that are high in saturated fat, such as fatty meats, full-fat dairy products and tropical oils such as coconut, palm kernel and palm oil
• Limiting sugar-sweetened beverages and sweets.
Take charge. Eating is a habit, but it’s a habit that can be changed.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
