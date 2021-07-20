As of Thursday, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County registered at 1,537 elevating our positivity status from moderate to substantial. On June 15, the day of full reopening, the test positivity rate was around 0.5% and as of Thursday, it’s up to 3.7% That is up more than seven times.
The upward trend is worrisome. We have enjoyed a short time of relaxing our infection precautionary practices, but it’s time to again obsess about protecting yourself and others. Let’s work together in stopping the foreseeable infection spread. There are now different variants of the COVID-19 virus, but the Delta variant is known to be most transmissible between humans. Let’s not go back to where we were a year ago.
The protective precautionary measures are known:
• Masking.
• Distancing.
• Hand-hygiene.
• Vaccination.
Understanding how the virus spread helps us understand why these precautionary measures are important. Understanding how the Coronavirus spread will help you assess your risks and be able to readily identify risky situations.
Coronavirus spread between humans through respiratory droplets that are released into the air by infected human. Infected droplets are spread when speaking, singing, coughing, shouting, sneezing or breathing heavily. If you are close by, these droplets may land on your eyes, nose or your mouth. You may also easily breath them in unnoticeably.
The risk of catching the virus goes up the closer you are to the infected person. Thus, the importance of wearing nose/mouth coverings and physically distancing. Masks lowers the number of droplets released in the air and also lowers the number of droplets breathe in.
Enclosed spaces also increase the risk because the droplets that carries the virus can concentrate and spread in the air past six feet. It is also known that the infectious droplets stay floating in the air after an infected person has left the room. If you are serious about protecting yourself, the Los Angeles Public Health experts recommend avoiding these places:
• Closed spaces with poor airflow.
• Crowded places with many humans nearby.
• Close contact setting especially where people are taking or breathing heavily close together.
Know your risk and your vulnerability. Scientific evidence has shown that humans who are not vaccinated are at the highest risk of getting infected with COVID-19. And if you have weakened immune system, you are most vulnerable.
Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your loved one from COVID-19. If you are 12 years old and older, already vaccinated, encourage your family, friends, co-workers, acquaintances and neighbors to also get vaccinated. Talk to your health care provider if you have concerns.
For as long as there are unvaccinated humans, the COVID-19 virus has the wild chance to spread and mutate to even more infectious variants. Lancaster population is 51% vaccinated and Palmdale is at 58% as of Thursday. We have about half of our population who are not vaccinated in our community. Surrounding communities have even lower rate of vaccination. The virus has a lot of humans to jump around and mutate.
Lower your vulnerability. Vaccines are widely available. Your health insurance provider has the vaccine for you. Our local pharmacies have the vaccines readily available. You may also visit www.vaccinatelacounty.com to find a location near you. Call 1-833-540-0473 if you need help making an appointment, need transportation, or are homebound. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week. Information is also available in many languages 24/7 by calling 211.
