Alcohol in moderation, just like everything else, is not harmful for most, and may even have some health benefits.
However, under the acceptable practice of “social drinking,” alcoholism can creep in.
Alcoholism is a progressive chronic condition with different ways of manifesting. It is possible to have problems with alcohol before the point of alcoholism.
Perhaps you drink too much on the weekends, or consume four or five drinks in a row for a period of binge drinking.
Binge drinking is common in teenagers and young adults. When do you start to think that you or your loved one is approaching the alcohol dependent condition?
If repeated problems in your life occurs related to your alcohol consumption, and you still can’t stop drinking even if you knowingly try, you may need help. If you are addicted to alcohol you may:
• Not be able to limit the amount of alcohol you drink.
• Feel a strong need or compulsion to drink.
• Drink more to get the effects of alcohol in your body.
• Tend to drink alone or hide your drinking.
• Experience bodily symptoms such as nausea, sweeting and shaking, when you don’t drink.
• Have blackouts; not remembering conversations or commitments.
• Drink to feel normal or double up the drink to feel good.
• Keep alcohol in unusual places in your home, work or car.
• Be irritable close to your usual time to drink, especially if alcohol is not available.
• Have problems with relationships, employment or finances caused by drinking.
• Lose interest in what used to be joyful hobbies and activities.
Binge drinking may not cause you physical withdrawal symptoms or a strong compulsion to drink, but just the same, it can cause serious problems in the long run and can lead to alcoholism. Stopping on your own can be difficult without help from your friends, family and professional intervention.
If you ever wondered whether you’re crossing the line into alcoholism, Mayo Clinic experts suggest asking yourself these questions:
• If you’re a man, do you ever have five or more drinks in a day?
• If you’re a woman, do you ever have four or more drinks in a day?
• Do you ever need a drink to get your started in the morning?
• Do you feel guilty about your drinking?
• Do you think you need to cut back on how much your drink?
• Are you annoyed when other people comment on or criticize your drinking habits?
If you answered yes to even one of these questions, you may have a problem with alcohol, according to the experts. If you are concerned about your drinking, or if your drinking habit is causing problems in your family and work life, consult with your doctor.
It is easy to deny that you need help. You may not recognize how much you drink or correlate your life problems to your drinking. Listen to your family and friends who are asking you to examine your drinking habit or urging you to seek professional help.
The process of alcohol dependence occurs gradually, and you may not notice the progression until someone brings it to your attention. Excessive alcohol in your body lowers your inhibitions and affects your thoughts, emotions, and judgment. Poor judgment may translate to:
• Motor vehicle accidents and other types of accident.
• Domestic family problems.
• Poor performance at work or school.
• Increase likelihood of committing violent crimes.
Alcohol also affects your liver, digestive systems, heart, bones, immune system and brain, and on top of that, it increases your risk for cancer. You may know of someone who is approaching the line or may have already crossed the line to alcoholism. An intervention from loved ones can help some people recognize and accept that they need help.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
