How about those Quartz Hill High School Royals?
The football team formerly known as the Quartz Hill Rebels knocked off Palo Verde Valley, 26-20, to win the CIF State Division 6AA South Regional title.
Friday night’s win qualifies the Royals for their division’s state championship game next week.
Quartz Hill High football was still relatively new when I covered the Rebels four decades ago.
The school took the name not out of affinity for the Confederacy but rather to signify its rebellious status in breaking away from the vaunted Antelope Valley High School in the mid-60s.
They did, however, adopt a Confederate mascot and fly the stars and bars, which over time became less and less socially acceptable, and the school dropped all of that and ultimately became the Royals in the last couple of years.
In those early days, as the school grew and the football program developed, the natural rivalry was with AV High — the mighty Antelopes with all the history and tradition on their side.
In the ’70s, and into the ’80s, AV versus Quartz Hill was literally the biggest game in town.
I kid you not, they would not only fill the stands, they would also bring extra bleachers down on the field to set up beyond each end zone to handle the overflow.
Former players from each team would stand on the sidelines, proudly wearing their letterman’s jackets.
Ironically, it wasn’t much of a rivalry in one sense — the same team always won. The Antelopes defeated the Rebels year after year, even when AV was a little down and QH had a strong team.
It was like the Curse of the Bambino or one of those other sports legends — Quartz Hill seemed destined always to lose to AV.
Each year, Rebel players ached to be the first ones to beat AV. And Antelope players ached just as deeply to avoid being the first team to lose to QH.
The streak that began in the ’60s and lasted all through the ’70s finally ended in 1983. I covered the game and remember it well.
QH Coach John Albee had the good fortune to have on his team a running back named Aaron Emanuel, who would go on to play for USC and the New York Giants.
Emanuel was one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation, running up amazing numbers week after week. Big, powerfully strong, and sprinter fast, he was, as many observed, like a man among boys on the high school football field.
Still, Coach Brent Newcomb’s Antelopes held Emanuel to just one touchdown — but that was all the visiting Rebels needed for a 9-3 win.
Of course, that touchdown was dramatic, Emanuel diving into the end zone late in the game, our photographer, Ron Siddle, perfectly capturing the moment.
The community has changed considerably since those days. Over the years, once the streak was snapped and several more schools opened, new rivalries developed and the wonderful AV-QH rivalry faded.
Those former players can, and will, tell you all about it, though.
I am sure there will be some former Rebels on the sidelines cheering on Coach James Vondra’s Royals in the state title game next week.
Go Royals!
William P. Warford's column appears every Friday and Sunday.
