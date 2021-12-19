We begin with happy birthday greetings to Bob Long of Lancaster.
Monday marks his 100th birthday.
A World War II veteran and retiree from Southern California Gas Co., Bob remained active in bowling until just a couple of years ago.
Judy Prichard, who with her late husband Earl ran Judy’s Cafe, the classic old-style diner on Sierra Highway, told me about Bob.
Bob was a regular there, and when he was no longer driving, the Prichards would give him rides to breakfast and to church on Sundays.
Bob stopped going out for breakfast when COVID came along, so Judy is excited to see her friend at today’s family birthday celebration.
It occurred to me that in Bob’s first year, the world had just seen the end of the Spanish Flu pandemic. Let us hope that in his 101st year we see the end of our present pandemic.
Speaking of World II vets, The New York Times ran a wonderful long story about a 98-year-old veteran named Si Spiegel.
The headline on Saturday’s feature story says it all: “He bombed the Nazis, outwitted the Soviets, and modernized Christmas.”
A B-17 Bomber pilot who completed 35 missions in WWII, Speigel made an emergency landing in Poland after his plane was crippled by antiaircraft fire while bombing Berlin.
Unable to make it back to England, he knew it would be better to go down behind Soviet lines than within Nazi Germany — especially for a Jew.
The Soviets were glad to have the 10-man crew, but in no hurry to return them. They transferred them to Moscow and left them there. Their families thought the men were dead; they were reported as missing in action.
Then Si and another American pilot whose plane came down behind Soviet lines used chicanery and bribery to get that plane flightworthy again.
They escaped and made it to Italy and ultimately back to England for three more missions.
That part of his life would be interesting enough, but Spiegel did another service to his country.
If you have an artificial Christmas tree in your living room, you can thank Si Spiegel.
He didn’t invent the fake tree, but he developed and improved it after the company he was working for gave up on the idea in the early 1950s.
He became a multimillionaire.
It’s a great country, isn’t it?
Do you remember where you were on Christmas Eve of 1968?
If you had been born before that date, chances are you were watching television along with hundreds of millions of others around the globe.
That was the night of the Apollo 8 astronauts’ live broadcast from the orbit of the moon.
It was a great accomplishment for mankind, or humankind as we say today.
Frank Borman, James Lovell and William Anders were the first to make it to the moon, circling it 10 times, though the first landing would come the following summer with Apollo 11.
They saw what no human had seen before — the other side of the moon.
Decades later, Borman would say, “We were told that on Christmas Eve we would have the largest audience that had ever listened to a human voice. And the only instructions that we got from NASA was to do something appropriate.”
Anders opened the astronauts’ broadcast:
“For all the people back on Earth, the crew of Apollo 8 has a message that we would like to send you.
“In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.
“And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep.
“And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.
“And God saw the light, that it was good: and God divided the light from the darkness.”
Lovell and Borman then continued the verses from the Book of Genesis, with Borman then wrapping up by saying:
“And from the crew of Apollo 8, we close with good night, good luck, a Merry Christmas, and God bless all of you — all of you on the good Earth.”
