In the topic area of all things COVID flowing from the Omicron surge that swamped the nation and pushed the Delta variant under the bus, here are some airborne particles of news circulating from across the nation right down to the Antelope Valley.
You have to credit the city of Lancaster with running a timely e-mail newsletter about the news on the ground from the Antelope Valley Hospital. As of last week, the hospital reported 106 patients hospitalized with COVID. Of the 106, 77 were unvaccinated and 29 were vaccinated. Of the eight patients on ventilators in the intensive care unit, seven were unvaccinated.
It’s worth noting that the seven-day occupancy bed rate for AV Hospital is around 183, which means that more than half the people hospitalized at the Antelope Valley’s only full-service, acute-care and trauma center facility are hospitalized with COVID.
Since the pandemic began in early 2020, 384 people have died from it in Lancaster and 398 in Palmdale, according to Los Angeles County public health officials. That does not account for deaths in the outlying county areas and in Kern County.
My old news guy memory was that a bad year in the Antelope Valley would be about 30 people killed in violent deaths, mostly gang-related or domestic violence and similar numbers for fatal automobile accidents. Multiply those numbers five-fold and you’ve got something. Something awful.
About half of the 28,000 deaths in Los Angeles County have been people of Hispanic-Latino heritage. The explanations for this have a variety of causes, ranging from low vaccination rates to high numbers of essential workers, to multi-generational households where young people come and go and older household members are less resilient, once infected.
My own bout with COVID amid the summer surge of the Delta variant was mild, not requiring hospitalization. I attribute that to the couple of shots of Moderna keeping the beast at bay. It was the equivalent of a brief summer cold and I soon went about my business.
If asked, “Do I know anybody who got it?” or “Do I know anyone who died from it?” the answers are simple, “Yes” and “yes.”
Ask Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris, a hardball conservative in most matters, what is the way to put the pandemic behind us and he will respond tersely, “Wear your @#$! Mask and get vaccinated.”
To that end, the city of Lancaster has made heroic efforts to help people get vaccinated, standing up the mass vaccination sites at the AV Fairground last summer, staffed by healthcare heroes from AV Hospital, Kaiser Permanente and High Desert Medical Group. The big site shut down last July, but vaccination opportunities abound across the Valley at local pharmacies and clinics like HDMG and Kaiser.
Testing for whether you are Covid-free or infected is easier now than it has been, with a rapid testing site running at Lancaster Municipal Stadium. To cut wait times down to about five minutes at the stadium test site, you can secure appointments at www.inspirediagnostics.com/Lancaster or find a Los Angeles County test site at www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing
If there is a patch of blue sky above the Omicron turbulence of the last couple of months, it is that cases are beginning to go down, on a national basis, about 9% in the last couple of weeks. People are still dying, however, and the majority of deaths are in the vaccine-resistant. It’s a shame with a safe and effective vaccine so accessible.
Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Medicine, has been a good barometer of what is happening and what probably lies ahead in times of great uncertainty about the future of this pandemic that has so up-ended what we used to think of as “normal” life, besides worrying about World War III and other things.
He writes, “The United States has likely passed the peak of its Omicron wave. Case numbers are declining in our country’s most populous states and if they follow the trajectory of decline seen in South Africa and Britain, we could return to a much more manageable rate of infections within a month or so. Restrictions likely will be eased as we go back to a new sense of ‘normal.’ But we also must remain prepared for what’s ahead — because there is little reason to believe that the pandemic is over.”
Such preparations include masks, as needed, maintaining stockpiles of tests and building up stocks of medications developed to keep people alive and on the mend, as immunity accumulates to shift pandemic to something we don’t have to fear or think about all the time.
