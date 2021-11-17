Dear Readers: Many of you wrote about why the husband of “Neglected Spouse” has not had sex with her in years. We received quite a variety of opinions and comments; here is a sampling:
Dear Annie: “Neglected Spouse” wrote that her husband hasn’t shown interest in her sexually throughout their 30-year marriage. Your answer was thoughtful and encouraging. But I have experienced the same situation in my 37-year marriage because of something rarely discussed. People, especially men, who have autism spectrum disorders like Asperger’s syndrome sometimes act like the writer’s husband regarding sexuality. Asperger’s is a developmental disorder that can affect every part of life.
— Been There
Dear Annie: Reading the letter from “Neglected,” I was like, “I wrote it.” My husband and I had the same issues, only he showed signs of infidelity. We are now divorced.
I am in counseling, and I am happy. I am no longer bitter, so I can be cordial with the guy, who is obviously not happy with his choices.
— Beautiful, Inside and Out
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.