Dear Readers: A number of you wrote to me in response to “Still Recovering,” the woman who was not yet over her husband’s affair from seven years earlier. You offered a range of different perspectives gained from personal experiences with infidelity. Below are two good examples that may be of use to “Still Recovering” and to any reader who is struggling with infidelity in a relationship. For a more in-depth dive into the subject, you can also order “How Can I Forgive My Cheating Partner?” — the book I released, last year — on Amazon.

Dear Annie: Our family went through some tough times a few years back, which ultimately led to my husband being unfaithful. When I found out, I packed his things and told him I never wanted to see him again. I even served him divorce papers in front of his new girlfriend. We were separated for six months before we realized that we were really good together, and we both were at fault for why we drifted apart in the first place. I was not loving and attentive due to issues involving the children, and I put my husband’s needs last.

