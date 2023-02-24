Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: “Still Sad’s” story is almost my story. I didn’t know I was in an abusive marriage until I got out of it. That means our two children grew up in a home where they saw and heard things that shouldn’t have been seen and, essentially, had traumatized childhoods. Materialistically, they had everything. The last thing in the world I thought would happen after the divorce was my children would divorce me. I thought I was integral in their lives.

At first, I was confused by the estrangements. They were carrying on close relationships with their father, the wife-beater and attempted murderer. I said nothing about him to them. Then, years rolled by. I had to learn to live without them in my life. One of them actually lived two miles from me; the others would visit and have holidays with each other, without me. My only daughter told me I was not invited to her wedding, a lavish affair with friends and family flying in from all over the country. She had two babies without so much as an announcement.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.