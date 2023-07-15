Today’s Sound Off is about the average American woman:
Dear Heloise: Here, in this country, we have a worship and admiration of thin, young women. However, I’m 27 years old and weigh 248 pounds, which is a lot for someone who stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall.
I’ve actually had people — strangers — walk up to me and tell me I have a pretty face and beautiful skin, but ask why don’t I lose weight. Believe me, I’m trying.
I went on a dating site and posted my picture in the hope of meeting someone nice, but within two hours, I got some of the rudest remarks you can imagine. Many of the comments were just plain cruel. Apparently, people don’t like fat women.
I’ve been heavy most of my life, and I enjoy an active life with my friends. But, like most women, I’d like to meet someone, get married and settle down. With America’s prejudice toward fat women, that might never happen.
If you have a hint that will help me lose weight, please pass it on. I’m not getting any younger, and I want a family sometime soon.
Tiffany, while I do not give medical advice in my column, I would recommend that you see a physician who specializes in weight loss to help you with your diet plan. Then, stick with it. There are also national weight loss programs that you can consult, if your doctor agrees.
The average American woman, from the age of 20 and up, weighs in at about 170.6 pounds — a number that went up by 18.5% since the 1960s. In fact, according to USAFacts.org, 33.25% of Americans are overweight. On average, we weigh 33 pounds more than the French and 40 pounds more than the Japanese. According to MedicalNet.com, we are also increasing in height, but it’s not enough to offset our national weight gain.
Got some sticky residue left on an item? Here are some things that can remove sticky glue:
Dear Heloise: Want to reduce all those pieces of junk mail that clutter our mailboxes? Open the envelope the junk mail came in and see if they have a return envelope. If there is a return envelope, then they also have included something they want you to mail back to them. On that return item, write “dead” or “moved.” Then, mail it off.
Do not write this on the outside of the envelope, or else the mailperson may not deliver your mail in the future.
Dear Readers: Got some old bed sheets in your linen closet? Don’t throw them away just yet. If you have children or grandchildren who like to make tents in the backyard, old sheets come in handy. They can also be used as tablecloths or to keep paint from splattering on furniture.
