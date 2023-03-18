With all the rain, we are seeing a lot of weeds growing. Soon we will start seeing mushrooms popping up.
Mushrooms live off organic matter buried below the soil and require wet conditions to reproduce. They may start as a close group in a line or in a crescent shape, and slowly spread into a large circle.
If they are growing in your lawn, the grass may be greener in those places. The mushrooms are living off organic matter. The organic matter could be a dead tree root, buried building materials or accumulation of dead grass.
If your landscape or flowerbeds have been amended with manure or wood chips, this can be one of the mushrooms’ favorite foods. Many different types of fungus live on the decaying organic matter. When conditions are correct, the fungus forms fruiting or reproduction structures, called mushrooms or toadstools.
The mushrooms or toadstools are a combination of the flowers and fruit of fungus. Most mushrooms typically do not damage your landscape; they are just unsightly.
There is no practical method for eliminating them from your lawn.
Once the fungus has absorbed all the organic matter in the soil, they will disappear. Almost any fungicide will control mushrooms, but the best bet is to break them off as soon as you see them. This prevents the spores from spreading to new areas.
Using soil or dusting sulfur where you see mushrooms can help kill the fungus and still be considered organic. Try not to overwater your lawn or garden to help dry out the soil. I think I have watered only once this winter, with the rain we have had.
Other pets that will soon be attacking your garden are garden or brown snails. Snails prefer wet, cool temperatures. The wet weather will increase the number of snails this spring.
When trying to control snails, the best method is handpicking. It can be very effective if done thoroughly on a regular basis. At first it should be done daily. After the population has noticeably declined, a weekly handpicking may be sufficient.
Overturned flowerpots make excellent traps for daytime collection. Use unglazed pots and be careful to place them on the shady sides of the plants.
You can destroy the trapped snails by shaking them from the flowerpot onto a board and stepping on them or you can crush them against the sides of the pot with a stick and replace the pot without removing the bodies. Crushed snails and slugs make the pots particularly attractive to other snails and increase your catch.
Beer-baited traps have been used to trap slugs. However, you do not need beer. Yeast is what the animals like, and many people have had success with a simple mixture of water and commercial yeast.
The problem with these baits is that they must be monitored and replenished on a regular basis. You can make an ingenious yeast-baited pit trap from a half-gallon size coffee can.
The entrance is a rectangular opening cut a third of the way up the side of the can. The can is stuck into the ground to the level of the opening and the plastic cap is left on the can, which cuts down on evaporation of the yeast and prevents larger animals from getting into the bait.
Several types of barriers will keep snails and slugs out of vegetable gardens. The easiest to maintain are those made with copper flashing and screens.
Copper barriers are effective after rain and sprinkler irrigation. Copper bands are also used for trunk banding of citrus trees and can last for several years.
A well-tested barrier for keeping snails out of vegetables is a vertical copper screen surrounding a snail-free garden area. Copper bands can also be placed directly on the sides of raised garden beds. The screen should be erected 6 inches high and buried several inches below the soil to prevent slugs from crawling beneath the soil.
Barriers of diatomaceous earth heaped in a band 1 inch high and 3 inches wide around the garden have also been shown to be effective. However, these barriers lose their effectiveness after becoming wet and are therefore difficult to maintain.
Chemical solutions include applying bait around the trees and shrubs you wish to protect. Also, apply the bait in areas where snails or slugs might be hiding, such as in dense ground covers, weedy areas, compost piles or pot storage areas. Before spreading the bait, be sure to read the label and follow the instructions.
Be thankful for the rain, but it has already increased our weeds and garden pests this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.