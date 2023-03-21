Hints from Heloise 2021

Today’s Sound Off pertains to salespeople pushing credit cards on the public:

Dear Heloise: It seems as if every time I go out and make a purchase, someone is trying to get me to sign up for a credit card. I always politely say, “No, thanks,” but then most get pushy — and sometimes obnoxious — about my refusal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.