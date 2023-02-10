Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I never liked garden gloves because they allowed dirt and water in through the fabric. This didn't protect my hands, and dirt got under my nails, which required a lot of scrubbing to get out. Instead, I now use the same type of rubber glove I use when washing dishes. Dirt does not get under my nails — and no more plantar warts. If I use hand lotion before I put my rubber gloves on, my hands feel like they're in a mini-spa.

 — Lorraine R., Covington, Ky.

