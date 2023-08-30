Easy Company

I watched a tall and stooped old man recently, and as he walked past, I could see his veteran’s ball cap was marked “Order of The Purple Heart.” On the front of the cap the medal awarded for combat wounded was embroidered.  

The man was a Vietnam War veteran. A boy walked alongside him, maybe 12 years old, hurrying to keep up, a grandson, or maybe a great. I don’t know if the boy knew about the old man’s war, but love for that old man lit the boy’s face.

