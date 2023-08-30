I watched a tall and stooped old man recently, and as he walked past, I could see his veteran’s ball cap was marked “Order of The Purple Heart.” On the front of the cap the medal awarded for combat wounded was embroidered.
The man was a Vietnam War veteran. A boy walked alongside him, maybe 12 years old, hurrying to keep up, a grandson, or maybe a great. I don’t know if the boy knew about the old man’s war, but love for that old man lit the boy’s face.
This brought to mind an artist’s open house hosted last week by the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority at the Greater Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Promoted as “Meet the Artists,” the room swelled with veterans, many who receive health care at what is usually called “West LA VA.”
Art proposed to decorate a future Metro light rail station that will serve the VA health center was displayed. Two tables featured work rich in context. If you served in the military, you scan for art and photographs showing your branch. You look for unit patches, and mementos of your service, canteens, helmets, flight jackets and I.D. “dog tags.” Those are “The Things We Carried,” as war veteran author Tim O’Brien eloquently titled his Vietnam novel.
Sagging like a suspension bridge between the veterans’ offerings was a table-length sketch, proposed as the future station’s flagship art, a panorama of Los Angeles scenes. The proposal displayed sketches of a bus with “VA Hospital” as destination. It also featured a vintage barber shop, a building from the original soldier’s home, and amid the visual clutter, a battle cruiser dubbed “Los Angeles” and a tiny aircraft dispensing cartoon paratroopers.
“That reminds me of doodling in elementary school,” said Dan Ortiz, with Veterans of Foreign Wars.
A Vietnam vet jabbed his finger at the scrolled mural, “This says nothing about us! It doesn’t belong here at VA. Put it somewhere else!”
Only part of the problem is the art, a tableau with little connection to the life of veterans who will use the station. Veterans attending the open house know about the artist because they viewed artist Sandow Birk’s previous exhibition titled “Depravities of War.”
Birk’s exhibit invites the question of whether we can separate art from the artist. The art Birk created for “Depravities” titled a Middle East suicide bomber as “Hero 2.” posed next to “Hero 1,” a G.I. napping on a prayer rug.
The exhibition also depicted a soldier in Iraq, ogling a bare-breasted maiden in harem garb. Another G.I. is depicted tickling the naked breast of a female Babylonian sphinx come to life. The exhibit is political, and constitutionally protected free expression. But it raises another question: Is this artist an appropriate choice to create a mural to honor veterans?
Birk said his Metro mural proposal “isn’t just for veterans … it’s for everyone in Los Angeles.” The station, however, will serve veterans on their way to and from VA health care.
At the event, I asked Birk whether he felt any connection to veterans. He responded: “My sister spent 25 years in the Coast Guard. My uncle served in Vietnam.”
If that totaled Birk’s vet connection, I could say my family ties make me an artist, but I am just a veteran and clinical psychotherapist who works with veterans. In my work with vets suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, hurt that inflicts fresh trauma after surviving combat is unacceptable.
The “Depravities” exhibit embodies a lesson of Vietnam invoked by the late Lt. Gen. Harold Moore, who teamed with correspondent Joe Galloway to write the Vietnam classic “We Were Soldiers Once, and Young.” Moore, awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for valor at the Battle of Ia Drang, observed you “can hate the war, and still love the warrior.”
That brings me back to the Purple Heart vet. On his way to VA, does that old man deserve public art that shows respect for how he earned that medal?
You can guess my answer, but I will share it anyway. With enough time before this mural is delivered, I think it would be worth the cost and effort to create something that honors veterans going to VA for PSTD therapy, for burn care, to adjust their prosthetics and treat their Agent Orange and burn pit-connected ailments. It is the least we can do.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran who covered the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press, he serves as Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
