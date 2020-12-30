Dear Heloise: I made your Pumpkin Bread recipe last year, and it was a big hit with my family. Since my son is coming from California to spend a few days with us, I wanted to make it again for him, but I’ve lost the recipe. Would you reprint it?
— Claire D.,
Kenner, Louisiana
Claire, this is a favorite at my house too. Here’s the recipe:
Pumpkin Bread
1 2/3 cups flour
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup salad oil
1 cup canned pumpkin
Sift together dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into a 9-by-5-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes.
If you like easy to make recipes and the many uses of baking soda, you’ll love “Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes” pamphlet. It’s filled with uses that might be new to you. To get a copy, send $5 along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
— Heloise
Saving tomato paste
Dear Heloise: I do a lot of Italian cooking, and I use a lot of tomato paste. When I have some tomato paste left over, I place it in a plastic bag, push the air out and place it in the freezer. When I need a little I just break off a piece and use it. No waste and no fuss.
— Dorothy B.,
Billings, Montana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.