Dear Annie: I will admit that I am a controlling daughter-in-law.
I suffered childhood abuse of many kinds and am deeply reluctant to trust others with my children, particularly men.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Annie: I will admit that I am a controlling daughter-in-law.
I suffered childhood abuse of many kinds and am deeply reluctant to trust others with my children, particularly men.
My father-in-law sets off my alarm bells in a bad way.
He is not appropriate with women and children.
I could list all the warnings I have been told and heard about him.
He and his eighth wife (!) are just desperate to be grandparents, and there is no way in hell I would leave them alone with my children.
My husband agrees with me when they are not around, but once his father arrives, he is a totally changed person.
Fortunately, we live in a different state from his father. Just thought you might want to know the perspective of a “bad” daughter-in-law.
— Another Controlling
Daughter-in-Law
Dear Daughter-in-Law: Don’t confuse being a controlling daughter-in-law with being a protective one.
You sense a real danger from your father-in-law, and your instinct is to protect your children. Good for you.
Being a protective mother when you sense real danger to your child is not being controlling at all.
It is being loving and nurturing. It sounds like your father-in-law has not earned the right to be around children, and you are just looking out for your children.
Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.