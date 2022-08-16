August is Skin Cancer Awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common of all cancer types.
More than five million skin cancers are diagnosed each year in our country and it’s been on the rise over the past few decades.
You can help protect yourself and your loved ones with some awareness and preventative measures.
Here are some facts to be aware of from the Skin Cancer Foundation:
• One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70.
• Every hour, more than two people die of skin cancer.
• If you catch skin cancer early enough, you can be A-OK.
• Your risk for melanoma doubles if you’ve had more than five sunburns.
• Regular daily use of SPF 15 or higher sunscreen reduces your risk of melanoma by 50%.
Anyone can get skin cancer, but your risk is higher if you:
• Have natural blond or red hair, are fair skinned or have freckles.
• Spend a lot of time outdoors or live in or travel to tropical climates or high altitudes.
• Take medications that make you sensitive to light.
• Have had a lot of sunburns and burn before tanning.
• Have had skin cancer before.
• Have a family history of skin cancer, especially melanoma.
• Have a lot of moles or large or irregularly shaped moles.
According to the Skin Care Foundation, the two main causes of skin cancer are the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays and the use of UV tanning beds. Overexposure to UV rays damages our skin. UV rays from the sun are around all the time, especially in our sunny, high desert.
Here are ways you can protect your skin, from the experts:
• Seek shade, especially between 10 a.m., and 4 p.m. Don’t forget the children; they burn more easily. Babies younger than six months old should be kept out of direct sunlight.
• Avoid tanning and never use UV tanning beds.
• Apply one ounce of sunscreen to your entire body three minutes before going outdoors. Reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating.
• Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher everyday. For extended outdoor activity, use a water-resistant, broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.
• Examine your skin head to toe every month and see a dermatologist as least once a year for a professional skin exam.
The good news is, you don’t need X-rays or blood tests to find skin cancer early. Doctors recommend checking your own skin regularly, typically once a month. You just need your eyes, some good lighting and a mirror:
• Face a full-length mirror. Check your face, ears, neck, chest and belly. Women will need to lift their breasts to check the skin underneath.
• Check your underarm areas, arms and hands, in between your fingers and under your fingernails.
• Sit down on a chair and check the front of your thighs, shins, tops of your feet, in between your toes and under your toenails.
• Use a hand mirror to look at the bottoms of your feet, your calves and the backs of your thighs — one leg and then the other.
• Use the hand mirror to check your buttocks, genital area, lower and upper back, and the back of your neck and ears. It may be easier to look at your back in the wall mirror, using a hand mirror.
• Use a comb or hair dryer to part your hair so that you can check your scalp.
You may have existing, innocent-looking moles, blemishes or birthmarks.
If you check your skin regularly, you will know what is normal for you. The best time to check your skin is after a bath or a shower.
Not all skin cancers look the same. It can show up in many shapes and sizes and can occur anywhere on the body.
If you observe something suspicious on your skin, consult with your primary healthcare provider.
Close-up photos of the suspicious sore, mole or wart-like growth can be helpful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.