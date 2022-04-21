Latest News
- Woman dies in single-vehicle Avenue F crash
- Palmdale preps for Earth Day
- Judge rules to remove Rives from Board; attorney disagrees
- Ohtani overpowering
- Intruder killed at Peruvian ambassador’s residence
- Officials: Man who killed girl tried to abduct pair
- After fires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies
- Keppel agrees to pay substitutes more
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead, two hurt in house party shooting
- PWD approves deal with security company
- 47 are arrested in California crackdown on violent gangs
- Two children drown in Lake Hughes pond
- Two-alarm fire consumes UPS facility
- $24.6M awarded for apartment complex
- ‘Tis the season for Easter egg hunting
- LA Mayor Garcetti says goodbye as his next role remains unclear
- Police: Man fatally pushed woman into Riverside train
- Lottery results, April 9, 2022
Images
Videos
Commented
- AP: Trump aide Miller to speak to 1/6 panel (2)
- Judge: Trump likely committed election crimes (2)
- Biden scrounges for ways to show progress (2)
- States look for solutions as fentanyl deaths rising (1)
- Schools prepare to spot post-break COVID-19 cases (1)
- Senate confirms Brown Jackson to high court (1)
- NY gov. seeks to toughen bail laws (1)
- Poll: Low marks for Biden on economy (1)
- Japan PM, US envoy pray in Hiroshima amid nuke fears (1)
- Macron is confident ahead of vote (1)
- Student vaccination mandate delayed (1)
- Ex-Trump officials press Texas on border (1)
- Voice from the grave haunts Greene’s deadly arrest (1)
- Russia pours in troops, presses attack in the east (1)
- 47 are arrested in California crackdown on violent gangs (1)
- Kremlin crackdown silences war protests (1)
- Rauda’s passion for music runs deep (1)
- 2021: Deadliest US year ever (1)
- COVID hospitalizations up in Los Angeles County (1)
- State won’t require parents with guns to tell schools (1)
- Mass shooting suspect served less time with law (1)
- GOP bill targets some transgender girls (1)
- Judge: Five officers wrongly fired in killing of homeless man (1)
- N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions (1)
- Memorial lap (1)
- Justice Barrett, ‘Read the opinion’ (1)
- Alabama sued over transgender law (1)
- Sacramento shootings: Six dead, 12 hurt (1)
- Macron attacks Le Pen over her links to Russia (1)
- New California law extends eviction ban for some renters (1)
- Migrant crossings spike at border (1)
- Biden on Putin: ‘This man cannot remain in power’ (1)
- UN: 18 nations have gone green on climate and raked in green (1)
- Mickey Mouse can start hugging again (1)
- Russia’s failure to take down Kyiv was a defeat for the ages (1)
- Japan and Switzerland agree on tough Russian sanctions (1)
- African wildlife, coasts suffer effects of flooding and drought (1)
- Thousands rally in LA to oppose virus vaccine mandates (1)
- State growth continues in March despite labor shortage (1)
- LA moves to make Ukraine’s capital a sister city (1)
- State: $600M in unclaimed can, bottle deposits (1)
- Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack (1)
- Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia (1)
- Philadelphia to restore mask mandate (1)
- Florida officials clash with rowdy spring breakers (1)
- There’s still a way to reach the global goal on climate change (1)
- France: EU fraud agency investigating Le Pen (1)
- Things to know about Sacramento shooting (1)
- Aspiring lawyer braces for long road in front of her (1)
- Reparations advocates toast historic moment in SF (1)
- Black reparations panel could decide who gets compensation (1)
- Biden expected to release rule on ghost guns (1)
- Cal State college system drops SAT/ACT requirement (1)
- US teachers train in mental health (1)
- Crist, Malhi celebrate victories (1)
- Panel asking for court hearing on jails report (1)
- Missouri station offering Russian state radio (1)
- Civilian Army leader led child porn ring (1)
- State considers letting election workers hide addresses (1)
- Judge confirmed as first Latina on California Supreme Court (1)
- Congress votes to suspend Russia trade status (1)
- State unemployment rate falls to 5.4% in February (1)
- Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘significantly’ (1)
- Video contrasts police depiction of arrest (1)
- Government to extend student loan pause (1)
- Official guilty of illegally entering Capitol on Jan. 6 (1)
- Biden to sign bill making lynching a federal hate crime (1)
- US stockpile of VX agent destroyed in Kentucky (1)
- Ukrainian refugees find route to US goes through Mexico (1)
- Asylum limits ending, but not Biden’s migrant woes (1)
- Political donor gets 30 years for fetish deaths (1)
- Second transgender judge named to Superior Court (1)
- Plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026 (1)
- Transport users shed masks: ‘Feel free to burn them’ (1)
- California corporate diversity law ruled unconstitutional (1)
- Air show packs plenty of variety (1)
- Lawmakers’ bills target gunmakers, ghost guns (1)
- Keppel agrees to pay substitutes more (1)
- COVID cases up; no plans to add restrictions (1)
- Boardroom dedication mulled (1)
- French election: A meaty issue unites some (1)
- Two charged in Southland drug bust (1)
- Biden seeks minimum tax on households worth $100M (1)
- Florida judge voids US mask mandate (1)
- States seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments (1)
- Seoul: North Korea fired old ICBM last week (1)
- Police stops of Black people often filled with fear, anxiety (1)
- LA ends business vaccine verification rule (1)
- UN warns Earth ‘on track toward an unlivable world’ (1)
- NYPD locates van sought in subway shooting (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.