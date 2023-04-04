Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I have a friend who is very social and always finding ways to bring people together, which is wonderful. She also tends to throw quite extravagant birthday parties for her kids, often including things like renting out a venue, going to an amusement park, etc. My children are often invited.

This is all great except for the fact that after we have RSVP’d, we often get a text or email that says, “As usual, I went overboard, and this party cost much more than we had planned, so if you could pitch in or pay for your kid’s ticket (up to $100 in past years), that would be appreciated. No worries if you can’t.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.