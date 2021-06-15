Chronic disease is our nation’s public health challenge of modern times.
As a nation, we spend 90% of our 3.8 trillion health care dollars on the treatment of chronic diseases and mental health illnesses, according to the National Centers for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.
As it is, we spend significantly more on health care than any other nation. The centers reported that:
• Heart disease and stroke kills more than 868,000 Americans every year, costing our health care system $214 billion per year and causing $138 billion in lost job productivity.
• Cancer affects more than 1.7 million people in the United States. Almost 600,000 die from cancer each year, making it the second leading cause of death in our country. The cost of cancer continues to rise, estimated to be about $174 billion in 2020.
• Diabetes affects more than 34.2 million Americans and another 88 million adults in the country have a condition called prediabetes, which puts them at high risk for type 2 diabetes. Diabetes causes serious conditions such as kidney failure, blindness, limb amputations and heart disease. The estimated cost in record of diagnosed diabetes in 2017 was $327 billion.
• Obesity affects 19% of children and 42% of adults, putting them at risk for chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and some cancers. Obesity costs the country’s health care system $147 billion annually.
• Alzheimer’s Disease, an irreversible and progressive brain disease affects about 5.7 million Americans. The costs of treating Alzheimer’s disease is estimated to fall between $159 and $215 billion. And by 2040, these costs are projected to be between $379 and $500 billion, annually.
• Epilepsy affects about three million adults and 470,000 children and teens. Adults with epilepsy report worse mental health, more cognitive impairment, and social impairment. Epilepsy is recorded to have $8.6 billion in direct costs.
• Tooth decay is also one of the most common chronic disease in our country. One in five children and one in four adults have untreated cavities, causing pain and infections that may lead to problems eating, speaking, and learning. On average, 34 million school hours are lost each year because of emergency dental care, and over $45 billion is lost in work productivity.
• As of 2012, about half of all adults have one or more chronic health conditions. One of four adults has two or more chronic health conditions
The power of prevention against chronic diseases that can greatly affect one’s quality of life, work capacity and the nation’s escalating health cost could not be overemphasized.
We know what causes them. There are four modifiable health behaviors that can increase the risk of chronic diseases:
• Poor nutrition: Good nutrition with increased consumption of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean meats and low-fat dairy products can help manage weight and lower the risk of developing chronic diseases.
• Lack of physical activity: Regular physical activity is one of the most important things a person can do to stay healthy. Keep moving as much as you can.
• Tobacco use: For many decades an ongoing series of Surgeon General’s reports on smoking and health has concluded that tobacco use is the single most avoidable cause of disease, disability and death in our country. Take the first step and call 1-800-QUIT-NOW for free support.
• Excessive alcohol consumption: The current Dietary Guidelines of Americans recommends that people who choose to drink alcoholic beverages do so sensibly and in moderation — up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men. The guidelines also specify that some people should not drink consume alcohol at all, including underage youth.
• Emotional/mental well-being: If you can think yourself to be ill, why not think yourself to be well. The body, mind, spirit connection cannot be denied with mounting evidence supporting the assertion.
There is so much to be joyful and thankful about in our lifetime. Enjoying good health with family and friends is top of my list. Stop and think about your priority list and choose act to ensure long and healthy years yet to come.
