Dear Heloise: I’ve been manicuring fingernails for nearly 20 years, and I have probably seen everything imaginable that you can do to your fingernails. So many women bite their nails or cuticles, and they need to stop. As we age, many women have brittle nails that peel or break, so here are some hints to help keep your nails healthy:
• First, keep your fingers out of your mouth. Don’t bite your nails. You’re spreading bacteria all over your fingers and transferring all kinds of dirt and germs to your body.
• Moisturize your nails and cuticle area. Petroleum jelly at night with cotton gloves helps keep your nails healthy.
• Don’t pick or peel your nail polish off. Use a nail polish remover that also moisturizes your nails.
• Massage your nails, especially around the cuticle areas. When you wash your hands, apply a moisturizer after you’ve dried them.
• If your nails are discolored, try soaking them in a small bowl of water with fresh lemon juice mixed in.
— Julie B., Tacoma, Wash.
Dear Heloise: Whenever I give someone a gift that requires batteries, I buy the batteries to go with the gift or put batteries inside the item. This way, people don’t have to wait to use the gift.
If the gift is a battery-powered toy, I can assure you the child will be eager to play with it ASAP.
— Lester F., Carson City, Nev.
Lester, just like you, I always include batteries with gifts that require them. I’ve found people are always happy to have the batteries right there on hand rather than waiting until the next time they go shopping.
