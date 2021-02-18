This is being written on President’s Day. It is a selection of the most inspirational messages in the nation’s history.
Presidents provide our literature with some of the most important, inspirational messages ever published in the United States. These are my choices and you probably have a few of your own.
Most leaders of the free world have carved out sentences that still stand like the enormous faces on Mount Rushmore, South Dakota. They have either a way with words or excellent writers on their White House staffs.
“The mission of the United States is one of benevolent assimilation.” — William McKinley.
“Don’t write so that you can be understood: Write so that you can’t be misunderstood.” — William H. Taft.
“No nation is fit to sit in judgment upon any other nation.” — Woodrow Wilson (Are you reading this, Russia?)
“I don’t know much about Americanism, but it’s a damn good word with which to carry an election.” — Warren G. Harding.
“Collecting more taxes than is absolutely necessary is legalized robbery.” — Calvin Coolidge.
“America — a great social and economic experiment, noble in motive and far-reaching in purpose.” — Herbert Hoover.
“The only thing we have to fear is … fear itself.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt.
“Let us resolve to be masters, not the victims, of our history, controlling our own destiny without giving way to blind suspicions and emotions.” — John F. Kennedy.
“When you are in any contest, you should work as if there were — to the very last minutes — a chance to lose it.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower.
“A man is not finished when he is defeated. He is finished when he quits.” — Richard Nixon.
“Aggression unopposed becomes a contagious disease.” — Jimmy Carter.
“We must teach our children to resolve their conflicts with words, not weapons,” — Bill Clinton.
“It’s not me who can’t keep a secret. It’s the people I tell that can’t.” — Abraham Lincoln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.