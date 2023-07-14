Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: About eight months ago, my husband and I decided that we spent too much on lunch every day. With the rising costs of dining out, it was now making a sizable dent in our budget. I consulted your book “Heloise From A to Z” and got a lot of ideas on how to make our lunches healthier for less money. Best of all, we can control the portion size and fat content, and we can leave the temptation to eat dessert behind us.

I easily put together a salad in a clean yogurt container, and I use only healthy bread and/or homemade soup, which can be reheated in a microwave. The results were great.Not only did we spend a lot less, both my husband and I lost weight. At my last annual checkup, my blood pressure had dropped significantly.

