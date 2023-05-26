Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Everyone should have a will and their obituary done before anything happens to them. List your financial information, hospital records if you have them, all insurance policies and even a list of people to contact when you die.

You might consider writing a letter to a number of people, which is to be mailed or handed out only after you’ve died. Place the letter and any accompanying photos in an envelope, seal it and write their name on the front. If you do write a letter to someone, make it personal and kind.

