Writing about new businesses last week got me to wondering what the world, which is constantly changing, will be like in 20 years.
Living in Mojave since 1948, with excursions to San Jose and the national capital region, exposed my family to an education in how the world changes.
When we arrived here, cars were still a work in progress that demanded much more attention than contemporary cars and trucks.
It didn’t hurt to know a lot more about how they run than we do these days.
My late wife and I were old car buffs in our younger years, especially when we lived in the east which hosted frequent antique car shows. Visiting Europe exposed us to several fascinating car museums.
The height of that experience was a Saturday at an antique car show at White Post, Virginia, when a supersonic Concorde airliner roared over on its way to land at nearby Dulles Airport.
Talk about a contrast.
Business life
Cars have always played an important role in Mojave’s business life.
When we moved here, Sierra Highway (then called J Street), was, as now, service stations, motels and eateries.
Mojave also had a women’s clothing store, a men’s store, a department store, several auto repair businesses, two grocery stores, a passenger train depot serving two railroads, two drug stores and three petroleum bulk plants, including one managed by my father, who at one time also managed two of the service stations.
By the way, the existing bulk plant next to the Oak Creek overpass is, after the railroads, Mojave’s oldest business, operating there since before 1915.
The advantage of all these businesses was that we could buy stuff locally that we do not buy here now.
We also ordered stuff from the Sears, Roebuck catalog, a precursor to Amazon.
The people who ran those local businesses involved themselves in the life of the community rather than driving somewhere else at the end of their work day.
On the plus side we gained local high schools, which eliminated long rides in rattletrap un-air conditioned buses.
Freeway freedom
This all changed when the Antelope Valley Freeway and a freeway to Bakersfield replaced the two-lane death traps that still exist in several places.
Over time, the local stores faded away when it became easier, and safer, to drive to Lancaster and Bakersfield to shop.
Which is what folks do now.
The recent COVID pandemic coupled, fortuitously, with amazon.com, has heralded another shopping change, the ability to order almost anything on line, which I have been doing since my wife became ill and passed, which was followed almost immediately by COVID.
I have even learned how to trim my hair, using a gadget from Amazon, saving a monthly trip to Tehachapi. We can argue the merits or demerits of these changes but they have worked well for me. Except for losing my life partner of 61 years.
Employers
The two railroads were one of the biggest employers in Mojave when we arrived here.
That ended in about 1959 when both lines switched from complex, labor-intensive steam engines to much simpler and cleaner diesel-electric locomotives.
They are called that because the diesel engines generate electricity to run axle-mounted electric traction engines.
Which can eventually be powered by solar panels on their roofs and on the roofs of the cars, which are already on some automobiles in their early stages.
Once those panels reach maturity, it will be game over for carbon-based fuels except for owners of classic cars.
People drive technology, and younger people are already driving interest in electric vehicles.
I am 85, and if I were a bit younger I would be driving an electric car, as I’m sure many other of we “wrinklies” will, and already are.
There will also be fewer, if any, auto repair garages, because electric cars do not have anywhere as many moving parts as carbon-powered vehicles.
Which will also make them less expensive to buy and operate as they inevitably replace existing vehicles.
All this is happening because of international competition to command the market.
Disaster proof?
Watching the effects of the hurricane that hit Louisiana and the East Coast last week, I got to wondering how electric cars could help storm victims in the future.
The storm’s biggest problem was the loss of electric power. People stood in lines to buy gas to help keep cool.
Apparently New Orleans has one of the nation’s least effective electric utilities.
In future, homes equipped with solar power and batteries will not suffer from these storms. The sun will recharge vehicles (for free) and power all the gadgets in homes.
Not only will this be convenient, it will also save lives.
Working from home
Antelope Valley and eastern Kern communities will probably have more people working from home in 2041, which means that fewer of them will not have to waste time and money commuting.
Speaking of commuting, folks who need to visit their main office in LA and other places will do it riding high-speed trains in which they can read, work, doze and not have to shorten their lives watching someone else’s taillights twice a day. Been there, done that.
Finally, these folks will not be us, they will be our children and grandchildren, who may occasionally wonder how we could have put up with living in such primitive times.
As my generation did in the 1940s and early ‘50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.