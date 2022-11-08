In the Family Way

As we continue to live during an unusual time, many things can get us down. The stress of worrying about viral exposures, getting sick, and worsening complications is still lingering. The insecurity about money, food and shelter is a public concern.

But just as we live our lives through the ups and downs, there are good and bad experiences that we have lived through. The impermanence of things gives some solace. Human beings have a legacy of resilience through pandemics, famines and wars. I invoke our ability to be grateful of the good experiences, learn from the challenging times and move on to live life with its ups and downs.

