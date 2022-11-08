As we continue to live during an unusual time, many things can get us down. The stress of worrying about viral exposures, getting sick, and worsening complications is still lingering. The insecurity about money, food and shelter is a public concern.
But just as we live our lives through the ups and downs, there are good and bad experiences that we have lived through. The impermanence of things gives some solace. Human beings have a legacy of resilience through pandemics, famines and wars. I invoke our ability to be grateful of the good experiences, learn from the challenging times and move on to live life with its ups and downs.
Whatever happens in your life, no matter how troubling things might seem, remain positively certain that life goes on. Even when all doors remain closed, the higher intelligence will open up a new path only for you. Always be grateful for what is. Even the seemingly bad circumstance brings something good that you may not readily see until the dust settles and you open your eyes.
Many studies link the gratitude trait to increased well-being. Thank you to the positive psychology researchers and professionals who are taking a close look at how virtues such as gratitude can benefit overall health.
According to the leading researchers in the field of positive psychology, grateful people who live in gratitude as a permanent trait rather than a temporary state of mind reap many health benefits. They tend to take better care of themselves and engage in more healthy living practices, such as regular exercise and healthy diet.
Here are some of the benefits according to the experts:
• Stronger immune systems.
• Less bothered by aches and pains.
• Exercise more and take better care of their health.
• Sleep longer and feel more refreshed upon waking.
• Higher levels of positive emotions.
• More alert, alive and awake.
• More optimism and happiness.
• More helpful, generous and compassionate.
• Feel less lonely and isolated.
There are so many things we can be thankful about. I’m sure when you start thinking about it, you can quickly come up with at least five wonderful things to be grateful about. Pay more attention to these wonderful things.
If you need some inspiration, here’s some psychological strategies that may enhance feelings of gratitude by Bono & McCullough in “Positive Responses to Benefit and Harm: Bringing Forgiveness and Gratitude into Cognitive Therapy”:
• Journaling about things for which to be grateful.
• Thinking about someone for whom you are grateful.
• Meditating on gratitude (present moment awareness).
• Undertaking the “count your blessings” exercise (at the end of the week, writing down three things for which you were grateful).
• Practicing saying “thank you” in a sincere and meaningful way.
• Writing thank you notes.
• If religious, praying about your gratitude.
Start, today, to exercise your will and embrace the state of gratefulness.
“In today’s rush we all think too much, seek too much, want too much and forget about the joy of just Being.” — Eckhart Tolle.
Thank you for reading, I am grateful that you have allowed me to share my thoughts with you.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.