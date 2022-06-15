D
ear Annie: My husband’s brother and family are somewhat estranged from our family due to one family being “anti-vax” and the other “pro-vax.”
We used to see each other several times a year, but things got strained, starting in 2016, and much worse since the pandemic.
Their children are college-aged and older. Ours are in elementary, middle and high school. One of their daughters (who used to be my favorite of their children while growing up) has lived two miles away from us for the past two years but has never made an effort to see us.
I have always sensed that they think they are superior.
My husband thinks we should go spend a few hours with them on Father’s Day. I don’t see how I can go and be fake friendly.
— Trying to Weed Negativity Out of Our Lives
Dear Trying to Weed Negativity Out: Your letter is filled with judgments and preconceived opinions about certain things your sister-in-law said.
Do you think her daughter is too good to spend time with you? Sometimes, when we feel insecure, we can project our negative feelings about ourselves onto others. And sometimes, people are stuck up and look down their noses at others. The truth of the matter will never be sorted out unless you tell your sister-in-law how you feel.
As far as your politics and COVID-safe policies are concerned, just don’t bring politics up, and don’t do anything that would make you or your family not feel safe around COVID-19.
The only way you will be fake is if you don’t let your brother and sister-in-law know how you’re feeling.
