About 10 years ago, I found a list of gaffes made by politicians. At the time and for years later, Joe Biden, now president, was the king of gaffes, but he was only mentioned once in the list.
Although partisan bickering and angry contention seriously darken the political landscape in every election year there are always gaffes to laugh at and late-night jokes to enjoy.
Here are some of the bits of humor dredged up from the past.
Barack Obama — While campaigning in 2008, said he had visited at least 57 states in seeking the Democratic nomination for president.
John McCain — Following a trip to Germany, referred to Vladimir Putin of Russia as “President Putin from Germany.”
Joe Biden — Shouted “Stand up. Chuck, let ‘em see ya.” To Missouri State Sen. Chuck Graham, who was in a wheelchair.
Sarah Palin — Said “that was fun!” conducting an interview after pardoning a turkey for Thanksgiving while other turkeys were slaughtered in the background.
John Kerry — “I voted for the $87 billion before I voted against it.”
Walter Mondale — “Mr. Reagan will raise taxes and so will I. He won’t tell you. I just did.”
George W. Bush — I’m telling you there’s an enemy that would like to attack America, Americans, again. And I wish him all the very best.”
George H. W. Bush — “It’s no exaggeration to say the undecided could go one way or another.”
Dan Quayle — “What a waste it is to lose one’s mind. Or not to have a mind is being very wasteful. How true that is.”
Al Gore — “During my service in the United States Congress, I took the initiative in creating the Internet.”
Ronald Reagan (open mic) — “My fellow Americans, I am pleased to tell you I just signed legislation which outlaws Russia forever. The bombing begins in five minutes.”
Bill Clinton — “Politics gives guys so much power that they tend to behave badly around women. And I hope I never get into that,” to a woman friend while he was a Rhodes scholar at Oxford.
John Boehner — “This is killing an ant with a nuclear weapon” in criticizing the financial regulatory overhaul bill.
Dick Cheney — Accidentally shot and wounded a campaign contributor during a weekend quail hunt on a South Texas ranch.
Hillary Clinton — Said she came under sniper fire in Bosnia in March 1996. She subsequently had to correct the statement.
Gary Hart — “Follow me around. I don’t care. I’m serious. If anybody wants to put a tail on me, go ahead. They’ll be very bored.” Forced to quit presidential race after reporters exposed his affair with Donna Rice.
Jimmy Carter — “I’ve looked on a lot of women with lust. I’ve committed adultery in my heart many times. This is something that God recognizes I will do and I have done it and God forgives me for it.”
