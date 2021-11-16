The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2018 data showed 1.5 million people were diagnosed with pneumonia in an emergency department in the US and approximately 44,000 people died from pneumonia. Worldwide, pneumonia needlessly claimed millions of children and adult lives.
Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs that can be prevented and can usually be treated. Prevention is key, and early treatment is important. Pneumonia affects people of all ages. It can cause mild to severe illness with common sign and symptoms, including:
• Cough.
• Fever.
• Trouble breathing.
• Chest pain.
Certain population are more like to infected with pneumonia:
• Adults 65 years or older.
• Children younger than five years old.
• People who have ongoing medical conditions.
• People who smoke cigarettes.
There are several causes and types of pneumonia. Viruses, bacteria and fungi can cause pneumonia. Pneumonia caused by influenza virus is most common in our country. Coronavirus can also cause pneumonia complication. A common cause of bacterial pneumonia is Streptococcus pneumoniae. Household mold exposure can also cause pneumonia, especially in people with weakened immune systems.
There are several ways people can get sick with pneumonia:
• Community-acquired pneumonia — someone who is not in a healthcare setting, develops pneumonias in the community.
• Health care-associated pneumonia — someone develops pneumonia during or following a stay in the healthcare setting such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, and dialysis centers.
• Ventilator-associated pneumonia — someone gets pneumonia after being on a ventilator. A ventilator is a machine that supports breathing.
According to the CDC, the bacteria and viruses that most commonly cause pneumonia in the community are different from those in healthcare settings. You can protect yourself by avoiding people who are sick. And if you are sick, stay away from others to prevent spread. You can also prevent respiratory infections by (CDC recommendations):
• Washing your hands regularly.
• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces that are touched frequently.
• Coughing or sneezing into a tissue or into your elbow or sleeve.
• Limiting contact with cigarette smoke or quitting smoking.
• Taking good care of medical conditions (like asthma, diabetes, or heart disease).
There are two vaccines that help prevent pneumococcal disease among adults 65 years or older. Both vaccines are safe and effective but cannot be given at the same time. If you want to receive both vaccines, talk to your healthcare provider to determine what is best for you.
